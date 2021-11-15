US journalist Danny Fenster released from Myanmar prison

Danny Fenster, American journalist who had been detained in Myanmar’s notorious Insein Prison for more than five months, was released and deported on Monday afternoon, according to his employer at Frontier Myanmar.

The report was also confirmed by the US ex-diplomat Richardson, who recently visited Myanmar and talked with junta leader Gen. Min Aung Hlaing. He told Associated Press that Fenster “would be traveling home soon”.

⁦@GovRichardson⁩ in Naypyitaw with freed US journalist Danny Fenster. Now focus needs to be on those still in custody in Myanmar since the coup. pic.twitter.com/4uBRKM4VEu — Jonathan Head (@pakhead) November 15, 2021

Fenster, 37, who worked as an English editor for Frontier Myanmar, was charged with inciting unrest by the Myanmar military on accusations of conspiracy to commit illegal association and breaking immigration regulations and sentenced to 11 years in jail last week.

He was also charged under Section 124-A of the Penal Code and Section 50 (a) of the Anti-Terrorism Law, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years, last week. Fenster was arrested at Yangon International Airport on May 24, while returning to the United States with his family.

(1/2) Day 176!!! We are overjoyed that Danny has been released and is on his way home – we cannot wait to hold him in our arms. We are tremendously grateful to all the people who have helped secure his release, especially @GovRichardson. #BringDannyHome — Bryan Fenster (@bryanFenster) November 15, 2021