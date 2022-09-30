OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar

Insein Prison Court in Myanmar sentenced a model to six years in prison yesterday for posting content online that “harms culture and dignity,” according to the Burmese military junta. Nang Mwe San is the first woman to ever be imprisoned over OnlyFans content in Myanmar.

The 33 year old model and former doctor had previously taken part in anti-military protests after the Tatmadaw, or military junta, seized power over Myanmar by coup d’etat in February 2021.

The model was found guilty of distributing nude photos and videos on social media for a fee under Section 33 (A) of Myanmar’s Electronic Transactions Law, which carries a maximum prison sentence of seven years.

Another Burmese model, Thinzar Wint Kyaw, was arrested under the same law in August and will face trial in October. Thinzar also attended anti-military protests in Myanmar and posted photos of herself at the protests on social media.

In May, Burmese authorities confiscated Nang Mwe San’s passport, forcing her to cancel her trip to Bangkok to visit her father who was receiving medical treatment in the Thai capital.

Nang Mwe San lives in Yangon’s Dagon Township, where martial law is enforced. Under martial law, people charged with crimes are tried in military courts and denied access to lawyers. The model was tried at a court inside the capital’s notorious Insein Prison, the largest prison in Myanmar.

Since the Tatmawdaw ousted the democratically-elected government of Aung Suu Kyi in February 2021, more than 15,600 people including activists, lawmakers, and journalists have been arrested and detained by the military junta.

Yesterday, Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung Suu Kyi was sentenced to another three years in jail along with the Australian adviser to her political party.

SOURCE: Thaiger

