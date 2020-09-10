Deserters from Burmese military confirm Rohingya massacres | The Thaiger

Myanmar
Deserters from Burmese military confirm Rohingya massacres
2 army deserters from Myanmar have testified on video to the ritual slaughter of the country’s Rohingya Muslims, by order of the nation’s military – the Tatmadaw. 33 year old Myo Win Tun and 30 year old Zaw Naing Tun, are now believed to be in the custody of the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands, after fleeing to Myanmar’s border with Bangladesh and asking Bangladeshi officials for protection. The ICC is currently conducting an investigation into alleged atrocities committed against Myanmar’s Rohingya population by the ruling military junta.
There has been widespread reporting and condemnation of the Tatmadaw’s ‘atrocities in the past – all strenuously denied by Burmese leadership.
In separate videos, each of the soldiers speaks to camera and details the shocking nature of the carnage. The videos have been posted on the website of Fortify Rights, a human rights group focused on Myanmar. It’s believed the testimonies are the first from actual Burmese soldiers, and could contribute valuable evidence to the international investigation, which is expected to last years.
Fortify Rights says both men have provided the names and ranks of 19 army members, including themselves, they say were directly involved in committing or ordering the atrocities. The story has been reported by the Associated Press, which says that, while it is not possible to verify the soldiers’ stories or know if they were testifying under duress, the accounts do match those already documented by UN agencies and human rights groups.
Over 700,000 Rohingya Muslims are now believed to have fled to Bangladesh since August 2017 to escape the campaign of terror being waged against them. The official line from the Burmese military is that it is a clearance campaign as a result of an attack carried out by Rohingya insurgents in Rakhine state. The government consistently denies that any mass shootings or rapes, or the burning of thousands of homes, has ever taken place. The testimony of the two former soldiers appears to contradict this.
Myo Win Tun says that on entering Muslim villages, his commander, Than Htike, would give the order to, “shoot all you see and all you hear”, adding that in one village, they murdered and buried 30 people, including, “8 women, 7 children and 15 men and elderly.” He says men were shot in the forehead before being kicked into a hole, while women were raped prior to being murdered. He admits to raping one woman himself. He says soldiers also stole mobile phones and laptops, as well as cattle.
In a 2nd video, Zaw Naing Tun says he was part of a unit that wiped out 20 Rohingya villages, killing 80 people, including children and the elderly. He says the murders were ordered by his commander, Myo Myint Aung. On one occasion, 10 villagers suspected of belonging to an insurgent group were tied up and shot dead. He says an army sergeant and a corporal raped 3 Rohingya women while searching their homes. He says he did not rape anyone but admits to being involved in looting and stealing from a marketplace.
“We entered into the market, destroyed locks and doors, and then we took money, gold, clothes, food and mobile phones.”
The ICC has declined to comment on the videos while the investigation is ongoing, but Matthew Smith from Fortify Rights says the testimonies prove what has long been known about the regime in Myanmar.
“These confessions demonstrate what we’ve long known, which is that the Myanmar army is a well-functioning national army operating with a specific and centralised command structure. Commanders control, direct, and order their subordinates in all they do. In this case, commanders ordered foot soldiers to commit genocidal acts and exterminate Rohingya, and that’s exactly what they did.”
Fortify Rights is urging the ICC to try both men and then enter them into a witness protection program in exchange for their testimonies.
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
A health official predicts the coronavirus will reach the Thai-Myanmar border in the next 2 weeks. Border security has already tightened up after Myanmar reported a surge of Covid-19 cases. While the Thai government is making sure the virus isn’t coming in from other countries, the Ministry of Public Health is also investigating potential local transmissions. The coronavirus situation in the neighbouring country is a great concern for Thailand, according to the director of the Division of Communicable Diseases, Sophon Iamsirithavorn. The outbreak mostly spread in the Rakhine state, on Myanmar’s western coast. The major virus hotspots in Myanmar are still far from Thailand, […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Tak hospital doctor pleads for medical supplies to treat Burmese Covid patients
A hospital doctor in the northern province of Tak has taken to Facebook to plead for donations of medical supplies and personal protective equipment. Nattagarn Chuenchom works in a state-run hospital currently treating Covid-19 patients from neighbouring Myanmar, which is experiencing a small surge in virus numbers. The current total of cases in Myanmar is 1,419. Yesterday another 166 cases were added. Surge in cases in Myanmar. SOURCE: worldometers.info The doctor says hospital supplies of N95 masks and other PPE are running low, as are other essentials, such as waterproof medical gowns, surgical gloves, face shields and sanitisers. “Now our […]
Crime
Chinese nationals caught crossing the border
Border patrol officers arrested 6 Chinese nationals who allegedly crossed the Thai-Myanmar border this morning. The arrests follow a series of busts driven by Thailand’s heightened border patrol, a measure aimed at preventing the return of the coronavirus after Myanmar reported a spike in cases. The migrants had waded through the Moei River, which separates Thailand and Myanmar, and were picked up by a Thai van driver. Police searched the van at a checkpoint in Tak. They say the migrants came from the nearby town Myawaddy in Myanmar. The men and a woman, ages 24 to 33, were charged with […]
“Phuket Model” to be re-named, expanded to all of Thailand
Former mayor gets 2 months detention for indecent act on journalist
Thai Health Minister accepts chairman role with WHO Regional Committee
Salvage effort on Samui ferry delayed due to bad weather
Protest calling on Thai Head of State reform set for September 19
Deserters from Burmese military confirm Rohingya massacres
Tourism authority says Thailand must prepare for virus cases as part of re-opening
Source says 3,000 baht handout coming soon, PM says it’s a rumour
Rumours of a new coup “were pure nonsense” – Thai PM
American and Thai in critical condition after motorbike incident in Pattaya
Trials and tribulations 2. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – a personal view
UPDATE: Win motorbike shooter turns himself in
Bangkok airport security staff file lawsuit over pay cuts
Thailand is the fourth most searched-for destination for your next holiday
Plan for long-term visitors set for October
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
Belgian arrested after living and working in Thailand without a passport for 4 years
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
Mandatory Covid insurance of up to 3 million baht for foreign visitors to Thailand
Holiday plans cancelled at border district, Koh Samui expects tourist boom
50 tonnes of dodgy durian seized and destroyed in China
Pattaya businesses say they desperately need foreign tourists to stay open
Phuket beach to ban pet dogs, but strays are okay
Immigration to provide 30-day extensions after ‘visa amnesty’ ends, in some circumstances
Odd number wins the Thai lotto
Covid-19 restrictions are back in Phang Nga
Phuket re-opening could be postponed
2 foreigners arrested for allegedly selling illegal guns, grenades
Thailand enters space race, air force satellite launched
The end of the visa amnesty – get your house in order
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Technology3 days ago
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
- Business2 days ago
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
- Opinion4 days ago
Returning happiness back to the Thai people. So how’s that going?
- Environment4 days ago
PM denies government split over toxic chemical ban
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
- Pattaya3 days ago
Thai Hi-So hits Thai celebrity in the face with a bottle at Pattaya club
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Chinese official rules out return of China-Thailand tourism anytime soon
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
3 returnees to Thailand reported as “re-infected” with Covid-19