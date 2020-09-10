Protest calling on Thai Head of State reform set for September 19 | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Protest calling on Thai Head of State reform set for September 19
Pro-democracy activists are planning a 2 day protest in Bangkok to call for Thai Monarchy reform and demand democracy. They’re calling it… “September 19: Return the power to civilians” (translated).
Activists plan to gather at Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan campus at 2pm on September 19, camp out for the night and then march to the Government House at 8am the following day. A well-known student activist for Free Youth, Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, says it will make history.
“(We) will intensify our fight, to inflict wounds on the dictators that they will never forget. We will never go home empty-handed. We will announce our victory. If there are many protesters, our victory will be great.”
Penguin calls the university campus a “Fortress of Democracy” because of the its history with the movement. The university allows for political gatherings as long as they are legal and approved by the institution.
Hundreds have attended recent pro-democracy protests and Penguin says they are ready for a large crowd. If the campus gets too crowded, they’ll move over to the Sanam Luang, which is used for Royal ceremonies. Moving protesters to that area could get them into trouble.
“I’m sure we will be able to use Sanam Luang, even though it is prohibited by law from being used (for a political gathering) because it is a part of a palace … Yet, civilians own the land of this country too.”
Ratchadamnoen Avenue might also close down so activists can hold exhibitions and other activities related to the movement.
Soldiers are closely monitoring the activists’ plans and are preparing for any potential “confrontations,” according to army chief-of-staff and secretary-general of the Internal Security Operations Command Thirawat Bunyawat. He says soldiers will monitor the protests peacefully.
Penguin says students have their own security measures in place, noting that talk of potential violence is just an intimidation tactic used by security officials.
“If violence breaks out, it will not come from the protesters.”
The US Embassy in Thailand released advisories for last month’s demonstrations, advising Americans to stay away from the political gatherings.
“Although violence is not expected, even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence. Avoid areas of demonstrations, and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations.”
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS |US EmbassyKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Trials and tribulations 2. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – a personal view
by guest writer David Jackson Part II in the series of articles from David who has been writing from his quarantine room. David waxes lyrical as even the tiniest moments seem larger than life in his 25 square metre cocoon… I begin writing this second article on Day 7 of my quarantine in a Bangkok hotel, so the sentence of quarantine minus hard labour is halfway complete. I am officially ‘covid free’ following my nasal attack from two charming nurses a couple of day’s ago and this result represents some very good news indeed. Nevertheless, I can hardly announce that […]
Crime
UPDATE: Win motorbike shooter turns himself in
A 55 year old motorbike taxi driver turned himself in after an alleged shootout in front of a Samut Prakan Big C. Witnesses say 2 groups of motorbike taxi drivers, known as win, allegedly fired shots at each other in a so-called turf war, according to Thai media. Somjet Pojaroen, a former assistant village headman who runs a motorbike taxi business, handed over his .22 revolver to police. He’s facing charges of possessing a gun without a license and discharging firearms in public. The Big C recently opened up last month. About 10 days ago, a new group of win […]
Business
Bangkok airport security staff file lawsuit over pay cuts
“They saw us as security guards and looked down on us since we had little education, they thought they could trick us into signing those papers.” Some security staff at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport say they were tricked into pay cuts claiming they were told to sign new contract or they could lose their jobs. 10 staff members filed a lawsuit against ASM Management, a security company hired by Airports of Thailand, or AoT. The staff claim they were told to resign from ASM and sign a new contract because AoT, was restructuring. They were left with lower pay and no benefits such […]
“Phuket Model” to be re-named, expanded to all of Thailand
Former mayor gets 2 months detention for indecent act on journalist
Thai Health Minister accepts chairman role with WHO Regional Committee
Salvage effort on Samui ferry delayed due to bad weather
Protest calling on Thai Head of State reform set for September 19
Deserters from Burmese military confirm Rohingya massacres
Tourism authority says Thailand must prepare for virus cases as part of re-opening
Source says 3,000 baht handout coming soon, PM says it’s a rumour
Rumours of a new coup “were pure nonsense” – Thai PM
American and Thai in critical condition after motorbike incident in Pattaya
Trials and tribulations 2. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – a personal view
UPDATE: Win motorbike shooter turns himself in
Bangkok airport security staff file lawsuit over pay cuts
Thailand is the fourth most searched-for destination for your next holiday
Plan for long-term visitors set for October
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
Belgian arrested after living and working in Thailand without a passport for 4 years
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
Mandatory Covid insurance of up to 3 million baht for foreign visitors to Thailand
Holiday plans cancelled at border district, Koh Samui expects tourist boom
50 tonnes of dodgy durian seized and destroyed in China
Pattaya businesses say they desperately need foreign tourists to stay open
Phuket beach to ban pet dogs, but strays are okay
Odd number wins the Thai lotto
Immigration to provide 30-day extensions after ‘visa amnesty’ ends, in some circumstances
Covid-19 restrictions are back in Phang Nga
Phuket re-opening could be postponed
2 foreigners arrested for allegedly selling illegal guns, grenades
Thailand enters space race, air force satellite launched
The end of the visa amnesty – get your house in order
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Technology3 days ago
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
- Business2 days ago
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
- Opinion4 days ago
Returning happiness back to the Thai people. So how’s that going?
- Environment4 days ago
PM denies government split over toxic chemical ban
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
- Pattaya3 days ago
Thai Hi-So hits Thai celebrity in the face with a bottle at Pattaya club
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Chinese official rules out return of China-Thailand tourism anytime soon
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
3 returnees to Thailand reported as “re-infected” with Covid-19
Toby Andrews
September 10, 2020 at 12:21 pm
Are they sure?
They are supposed to ask permission from the police to raise issues.
Reform might not be one of the protests they are allowed.
Witness democracy Thai style.