Myanmar
Burmese military launch more airstrikes close to Thai border
For the second day in a row, the Burmese junta has carried out airstrikes close to the border with the northern Thai province of Mae Hong Son. The strikes, hitting at rebel-held areas, were confirmed by a Thai official yesterday. Myanmar has been in a state of upheaval since a February 1 military coup ousted the democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
The coup has angered many Burmese, with resistance to the military growing. Ethnic rebel groups have also voiced their opposition to the coup, with a group of Karen fighters taking over a military base earlier this week. The Karen National Union has been highly critical of the Burmese military, slamming the junta for resorting to violence against peaceful protesters. The Bangkok Post reports that, since February, clashes between the KNU and the junta have escalated and last month, the military launched the first airstrike in Karen state in more than 20 years.
The governor of Mae Hong Son province, Sithichai Jindaluang, says that explosions and the sound of gunfire could be heard around 9am near the Dar Gwin military base in Myanmar. Sithichai believes the Burmese military opened fire to protect the base, adding that this was followed by an airstrike and more gunfire from 2 Burmese military aircraft. According to the governor, 68 Burmese nationals fled into Thailand yesterday morning. The Bangkok Post reports that over 750 civilians have died at the hands of the Burmese junta since February 1.
Meanwhile, Padoh Saw Taw Nee from the KNU denies that Karen soldiers were in involved in attacking anything and criticised the military for using air assaults in an area that is home to civilians.
“This is not the proper way for them to retaliate because the air strikes are extensive power compared to the might of (KNU’s militia).”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Thai border town evacuated after Karen army attack on Burmese military outpost
Around 450 villagers in Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province near the Myanmar border evacuated the area after a Karen army attacked and took over a Burmese military camp. The attack was so close to the Thai village that residents could hear the gunshots and explosions. One evacuee was shot in her knee by a stray bullet, the governor says.
Since the February military takeover, outsing the country’s democratically elected leader and other civilian politicians, hundreds of anti-coup protesters have been killed by military security forces. Many ethnic armies that occupy territories along the Myanmar border have supported the anti-coup movement, leading to clashes with the state military.
A prominent ethnic army, the military wing of the Karen National Union, or KNU, attacked the Burmese military outpost. The head of foreign affairs for the union told reporters they had captured the outpost. A resident in Thailand’s border town told reporters she could hear the gunshots.
“I heard distant sounds of gunfire since early in the morning and all of us were fearful… Some were evacuated to other areas because they feared more escalated fighting such as airstrikes.”
Governor Sithichai Chindaluang told reporters that around 450 villagers were evacuated to safe areas in Thailand to shelter. With the ongoing violence just across the border, the Thai foreign ministry said Thailand would give sanctuary to ethnic Karen who flee the neighbouring country.
Just last month, the Karen army overran a military base, but the country’s junta later fought back at night with airstrikes. Many fled the area and crossed over to Thailand.
SOURCE: Benar News
Protests
Pro-democracy Burmese: no negotiations until prisoners released
Until the Burmese military junta releases all political prisoners, the pro-democracy unity shadow government in Myanmar are refusing mediation talks. This throws a wrench in the works of the ASEAN summit’s plans to keep a dialogue open and bring about peace in the turbulent country. In their meeting this week, Burmese General Min Aung Hlaing had said he was open to negotiations but rejected ASEAN’s proposals. Meanwhile, the National Unity Government made up of leaders deposed by the coup were not allowed to participate in the summit. NUG Prime Minister Mahn Winn Khaing Thann made a statement today that Burmese political prisoners must be freed before talks can progress.
“Before any constructive dialogue can take place, however, there must be an unconditional release of political prisoners including President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.”
These leaders were detained shortly after the Feb 1 coup began when Suu Kyi won the election in a landslide and military leaders claimed that fraud was not being addressed. Protesters have rallied across the country since then, being met with increasingly violent crackdowns from the Burmese military. More than 750 civilians have now lost their lives, prompting the ASEAN summit on Saturday. A march in Mandalay today came without violence thankfully.
At the ASEAN summit, the Burmese military said they would carefully consider the organisation’s 5-point plan to end violence and work towards a resolution. But the agreement came with heavy conditions, allowing an envoy to enter the country only after the situation stabilized and would only be open to ASEAN recommendations that advanced the military’s vision of Myanmar’s future.
Activists protested that the summit only legitimised the junta by inviting them and not the National Unity Government. They criticised ASEAN’s coddling approach that did not call for the release of political leaders of any of the more than 3,400 Burmese prisoners who have been detained for fighting against the coup.
With the situation only worsening, a path forward is vitally needed. Military and ethnic minority forces are clashing more, with Karen insurgents and anti-coup activists near the Thai, Indian and Chinese border engaging in violent clashes. In the Chin state bordering India, 30 government soldiers were killed within 4 days. Clashes that could be heard from Thailand ended in military airstrikes yesterday and today. About 100 people fled across the Thai border, mostly elderly, pregnant women, and young children.
Ethnic minorities such as the Karen have been waging their own war for autonomy before the coup began. But now ethnic insurgents in the countryside have aligned themselves with the pro-democracy fighters in urban cities, united against a common enemy – the Burmese military.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
Dozens of Burmese migrants arrested at Thai-Myanmar border for entering illegally
As many flee Myanmar to escape violence following the February military coup, Thai border patrol arrested 60 Burmese migrants yesterday for crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally into Kanchanaburi. Another 52 migrants in the province were arrested on Monday. Officers suspect many entered Thailand in search of jobs.
The migrants were charged with illegal entry as well as violating emergency orders and the Communicable Disease Act. Yesterday, most of the migrants were caught hiding in a forest in the Muang district by the Thai army’s Lat Ya Task Force. Apparently, the migrants had walked for 7 days. They told officers they walked on natural paths from the Myanmar city Dawei to the Thai border.
They told officers that they had paid Burmese job brokers 13,000 to 20,000 baht each to set them up with work in Thailand and they told the migrants to wait in the forest to be picked up. They say they were set to work in Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, and Bangkok.
Another 9 migrants were caught by border patrol in the district yesterday evening. Officers say they were also seeking work in Thailand and had paid brokers 15,000 baht each to set them up with jobs in Pathum Thani and Samut Sakhon.
On Monday, migrants were found hiding in a forest on a mountain slope Sai Yok district. Police say the migrants were carrying suitcases filled with clothes, but it’s unclear if the group was entering Thailand to escape violence or to look for jobs. Temperatures were checked as a screening for Covid-19 and none of them had a fever.
Thailand tightened patrol along the Myanmar border after a spike in Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring country last year. Following the December outbreak affecting a large migrant population at a fishing hub in Samut Sakhon, southwest of Bangkok, Thai authorities said they would focus on cracking down on illegal labour traffickers rather than migrant workers.
In the past, many have feared that those entering the country illegally, skipping the mandatory quarantine period and the required Covid-19 tests, could potentially lead to coronavirus outbreaks in Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
