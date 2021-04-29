Politics
Opposition calls for the Thai PM to stand down, Democrats re-iterate their support
Seizing the opportunity, Thailand’s opposition political parties are taking advantage of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s current poor standing amidst a crisis of high Covid infections and botched vaccine roll out.
Opposition parties jointly issued a statement demanding the PM’s resignation. Among a list of general failures, they also accused PM Prayut of “causing irreversible damage to the nation”.
The opposition bloc, led by Pheu Thai, say the resignation would “pave the way for a professional government to take over”.
“The opposition will today or tomorrow submit to the National Anti-Corruption Commission a petition seeking to oust Gen Prayut. And if Gen Prayut still refuses to budge and tries to cling to power until the end of the new parliamentary session, he will witness the public’s reaction.”
Meanwhile, there were rumours circulating last week that Thammanat Prompao, a Palang Pracharat MP and alleged convicted heroin smuggler, would be given responsibility for overseeing the government’s coordination of Covid services and programs in southern provinces.
The Democrat Party balked at the prospect, threatening to walk away from the government coalition. The government have since gone silent on that idea, for now, and the Democrats have re-affirmed their support. Democrat MPs are now leading the southern Covid response. But it hasn’t stopped members of the Democrat Party’s leadership group from continuing their criticism of the PM’s general response to Thailand’s Covid crisis.
The Palang Pracharat-led coalition’s other main rump of MP votes comes from the Bhumjaithai party, headed up by the public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul. There has been plenty of public friction between the PM and his high-profile Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in recent weeks, played out in public statements.
Anutin, and the Bhumjaithai party’s support, are crucial to the stability of the coalition. The importance can partly be measured by the roll out of cannabis reform since 2019 – a core policy platform of Bhumjaithai in the lead up to the March 2019 general election. There would have been no reform, or even discussions on the topic of cannabis reform, unless the conservative government caved in to the political expediency of ‘getting the numbers’ to form a workable government.
Anutin has been publicly sidelined after PM Prayut very publicly took over responsibility for all aspects of Thailand’s response to the Covid outbreak.
In the case of the PM standing down there would only be 2 choices for a replacement… Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and former PM Abhisit Vejjajiva for the Democrat Party. The Thai constitution also involves the unelected and hand-picked 250 senators to take part in any parliamentary selection of a new Thai prime minister. Whilst that aspect of the Thai constitution remains in place the role of prime minister will be filled by a conservative supported of the military, not necessarily a voted member of parliament.
But the possibility of PM Prayut standing down is extremely unlikely as the nomination of either of the alternatives would almost certainly spell the end of the coalition.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Petition calling for Anutin’s resignation exceeds signature target, new target set
A petition hosted on Change.org, demanding the resignation of Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, has surpassed an initial target of 200,000 signatures. The target has now been increased to 300,000, with over 211,600 having signed at the time of writing. Anutin has been widely criticised for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, with signatories demanding the reins be handed over to someone with proper expertise.
Nation Thailand reports that the campaign was started by a group calling itself Mor Ja Mai Thon (“Doctors Won’t Bear It Anymore”), with the petition launched at midnight on Friday. By yesterday afternoon, it had over 200,000 signatures. The group claims Anutin lacks the necessary expertise to control Covid-19, accusing him of failing in all aspects, be it vaccine procurement, policy-making, resource management, or gaining the confidence of healthcare workers.
Comments Anutin has made in the past have come back to haunt him, including his original dismissal of the virus, during which he called it a “common cold”, as well as his view that doctors who became infected should be told off for not being careful enough. The group has cited such comments, coupled with his failure to manage the crisis, as justification for the Health Minister’s immediate resignation.
“Public acknowledgment of all these failures proves that we cannot afford to squander our precious time and must bring an end to management that is not effective enough by calling on Anutin to resign and letting those who have the ability to take over when the country is in a crisis.”
Anutin insists he’s going nowhere.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
Debate continues in Thailand over new NGO law
With a new draft law to allow closer government scrutiny of NGO funding and activities, Thailand has been tightening its grip on non-governmental organisations operating within their borders. There’s much debate over whether these restrictions are an effort to limit foreign influence and act in the interest of national security, or an attempt to silence critics of Thailand’s government.
Amnesty International has observed in their 2020-2021 annual report that NGO legislation aiming to restrict or limit these organisations’ effectiveness has been seen in Hungary, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Philippines, and Russia in recent years.
But a spokesperson for Thailand’s government said that the goal of this law was just to ensure that money received by NGOs in Thailand is put to use correctly and that objectives are truly for the public benefit. Many of the approximately 100 NGOs operating currently in Thailand receive overseas fundings, and not all of them offer up information about where this funding comes from. The government says the stricter regulations are designed for national security and to limit foreign intervention politically or financially into local Thai matters.
This assertion comes with allegations that organisations with ties to the American CIA may be growing their influence in Thai politics. A Khon Kaen University academic recently lost his visa and work permit after being accused of links to anti-government protesters and the CIA, charges which he denies.
The Bill on the Operations of Not-For-Profit Organisations was originally approved by the Thai Cabinet in late February and requires stricter reporting by NGOs regarding how much money they are receiving and from who. The bill would allow the government to audit their accounts and investigate the legality of their actions. The review on this law is almost completed and it’s expected to go to Parliament for approval by the end of this month.
Those opposed to this new bill believe that it gives the Thai government authority to harass activists and civil society groups that speak out against the government by broadly categorising them under the NGO title. They believe that the definition is purposely broad in order to require many groups in Thailand to register as an NGO and follow these strict requirements. Penalties for violating these restrictions can be up to 5 years in jail or 100,000 baht in fines. This punishment was labelled as disproportionate by an advisor from the Union for Civil Liberty, saying that this move could essentially scare off organisations that were working to benefit society.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Politics
PM Prayut will send Foreign Minister to Myanmar summit
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that he won’t attend the ASEAN summit regarding Myanmar, but will send Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai in his place. The summit, to be held in Jakarta this Saturday will address the increasingly dangerous situation in Myanmar where fear is growing that the ongoing protests against the February 1 coup could descend into civil war.
The meeting will be the first of national leaders, minus PM Prayut, as previous discussion of Myanmar has been between foreign ministers. Myanmar army leader Gen Min Aung Hlaing will attend the Myanmar summit, and the shadow government ousted by the coup has requested representation at the meetings as well.
Indonesia, stepping into a peacekeeping middleman role Thailand had played in the past, has been pushing to quell the growing crisis.
This time Thailand may be caught in the middle, with the Western world reevaluating its perception of the country. China and Russia’s tacit, if not financial, support of Myanmar’s junta, and Thailand’s hesitation in condemning the Burmese coup, shines a spotlight on Thailand’s own close relationship to China.
The lack of concrete condemnation of the Burmese junta, and possibly PM Prayut’s decision to skip the Myanmar summit, is also a reminder that the current Thai government also came into power in a coup 7 years ago. And the last year of young protests in Thailand calling for the repeal of lese majeste laws and a replacement of the current government further a realignment of the country’s perceived position on the scale of democratic freedom and authoritarianism.
Thailand is also closely connected to Myanmar not just by the geographic border, but also through 7 to 8 billion baht invested into the country. Behind only China first and Singapore second, Thailand is fearful of a complete collapse on their investments with trade shackled by civil unrest.
Exports fell 13% last year due to Covid-19, and are down another 15% in the first few months of this year and expected to fall even further. Thai business owners from manufacturing to massage shops are shuttering with staff refusing to work in the civil disarray while banking and trade have been throttled as well. Owners are calling for the Finance Ministry to restart trade assistance previously used from 2010 to 2015 before Burmese democracy.
On top of all these issues, sanctions from western nations may further cripple the Burmese economy. With Thailand’s close connections to Myanmar, and the spotlight on the situation growing globally, Foreign Minister Don will face pressure to navigate the delicate situation at Saturday’s Myanmar summit in Jakarta.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post and Thai Examiner
