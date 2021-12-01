Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Hospital warns not all PCR tests properly detect Omicron variant

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A hospital is warning that PCR tests may not detect the Omicron variant. (via KARE)
image
image

Ramathibodi Hospital Centre for Medical Genomics has warned that some PCR test kits may fail in accurately identifying people infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The hospital says that the new variant has a growth advantage and that some polymerase chain reaction tests may not be able to see the variant.

The Hospital posted its findings on Facebook recently using 115 samples from an African scientist that contain the Omicron variant genetic code to test how accurate results from a PCR test would be. The results of their experiments were troubling to say the least.

“We found that some PCR test kits may give weakly positive or false negative as the virus may have a growth advantage.”

The World Health Organisation announced that, like the Delta variant that rapidly spread around the world and plunged much of the globe into a new, worse wave of Covid-19 infections, the new Omicron variant has been labelled as a variant of concern – the highest designation that has been used for Covid-19 strains so far.

Scientists at Ramathibodi Hospital Centre say that the African scientist made the 115 Omicron variant samples available worldwide to let scientists from around the world to study the strain simultaneously. The genetic code was added to the GISAID Covid-19 database. The hospital utilised these 115 Omicron variant samples to run PCR tests that were approved by the WHO’s Nexclade programme.

The tests found that some PCR kits are inaccurately returning false-negative results or positive results so weak they may be misinterpreted. The hospital warned Covid-19 testing centres throughout Thailand to ensure they are using PCR tests that are capable of accurately identifying Omicron variant infections, though they did not name which tests in particular are most accurate.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Cabra
2021-12-01 17:35
If this is accurate, and gets confirmed by other countries health care systems, I suspect international travel (not just in/out of THA) will screech to a halt until new test are developed.
image
LoongFred
2021-12-01 17:45
5 minutes ago, Cabra said: If this is accurate, and gets confirmed by other countries health care systems, I suspect international travel (not just in/out of THA) will screech to a halt until new test are developed. Ramathibodi is part…
image
Jason
2021-12-01 18:00
We haven't even seen any one of the 220 + people who have been infected die or have serious illness yet. Take a chill pill.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)41 mins ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 4,886 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand45 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Substandard masks, PM to decide on Omicron, lingerie worker demands | Dec 1
Southeast Asia1 hour ago

Vietnam to welcome fully vaccinated tourists from Thailand this month
Sponsored9 hours ago

Hungry Hub Bangkok Rooftop Festival 2021
advertiseadvertise
Southeast Asia1 hour ago

Myanmar junta likely to be temporarily barred from the UN, along with Taliban
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Hospital warns not all PCR tests properly detect Omicron variant
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand’s exclusion from US Summit for Democracy could impact foreign investment
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism2 hours ago

TAT predicts 500,000 travellers before 2022, 133,000 arrived so far
Thailand2 hours ago

Kanchanaburi park ranger reportedly stabbed co-worker, shot himself
Crime3 hours ago

Former Deputy PM Suthep indicted over construction contracts
Transport4 hours ago

New variant casts shadow over Thailand Motor Expo, concerns outbreak could affect the industry
Thailand5 hours ago

Thai porn industry, Forget about Pattaya nightlife, Hualampong station | Thaiger Bites | Ep.72
Transport6 hours ago

Cabinet sets aside over 5 billion baht to improve Bangkok’s public transportation
Drugs6 hours ago

Men arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly smuggling drugs valued at 95 million baht
Thailand6 hours ago

Victoria’s Secret Thailand supplier faces labour abuse by laid off workers
Coronavirus World8 hours ago

Health officials say Omicron probably in the Netherlands prior to South Africa reports
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending