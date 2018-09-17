Connect with us

Regional

More than 60 dead as Mangkhut continues into southern China

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

The world’s strongest tropical storm this year, Typhoon Mangkhut, continues its path of destruction across Southeast Asia, reaching mainland China yesterday (Sunday) after pummeling Hong Kong and killing dozens in the Philippines.

The storm, originating in the Pacific Ocean and first hitting Guam and the Marshall Islands, has been deadly with its high power winds hitting rural communities in The Philippines and then into Chinese business hub, Hong Kong yesterday.

So far, 2 people in southern China and over 60 people in the Philippines have been killed by the record storm. Many of the Philippines’ deaths were caused by landslides. Many more remain unaccounted for ,still believed to be buried beneath the deluge, according to officials.

More than 2.45 million people were evacuated in China’s Guangdong province as Mangkhut made landfall at 5pm local time.

Xinhua reported that 18,327 emergency shelters had been activated, and that 632 tourism and 29,611 construction sites had been shut down.

As Mangkhut marched toward the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong was also buffeted by fierce winds that tore off roofs, downed trees and caused cranes perched atop half-built skyscrapers to swing ominously.

Hong Kong’s weather observatory issued its highest storm warning alert – a T10 – and the normally bustling city was all but shut down as torrential rain flooded roads and buildings.

Winds of 175 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 225 kph were reported, much stronger than the Hurricane Florence that hit North Carolina on Friday and over the weekend. There were no reported deaths in Hong Kong, a city well prepared for tropical cyclones.

Airports in Shenzhen, a technology hub across the border from Hong Kong, and on the resort island of Hainan also canceled all flights, according to Chinese state media.

Mangkhut is now expected to move inland of western Guangdong. While the storm has weakened, a T8 warning was still in place last night.

The Thai Meteorological Department says that Mangkhut will weaken into a tropical storm as it moves into north Vietnam and will cause heavy rains and potentially high winds in northern and northern-eastern Thai provinces.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Regional

Death toll rises in the wake of Mangkhut in northern Philippines

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 17, 2018

By

by The Philippine Daily Inquirer - Asia News Network - BAGUIO CITY

Massive landslides have killed 64 people while 45 others remain missing in this city and in the provinces of Benguet, Mountain Province, Kalinga and Nueva Vizcaya, as Typhoon "Ompong" (international name: Mangkhut) unleased its fury on Friday night and early Saturday, the Philippine National Police said on Sunday.

The PNP said 33 people were injured in the massive storm. The hardest hit province was Benguet, where most of those who died perished in landslides. Power and communication lines were toppled, but some were restored late Sunday in parts of the mountain city and in provinces that were in the path of Ompong  as it exited the country on Saturday night.

As of 3pm on Sunday, the typhoon was tracking 935 kilometers west-northwest of northern Luzon, well outside the Philippine area of responsibility. It was headed for southern China and Hong Kong, packing winds...
Continue Reading

Regional

Air Asia cancel flights into southern China

The Thaiger

Published

20 hours ago

on

September 16, 2018

By

Air Asia has announced the cancellation of 32 regional flights through southern China scheduled on Sunday as there was potential the flights could be affected by Typhoon Mangkhut.

Flights affected are routes landing in Hong Kong, Macau and Shenzhen, China.

The affected return flights are Phuket-Macao, Don Mueng-Hong Kong, Don  Meuang-Macao, Don Meuang-Shantou, Chiang Mai-Hong Kong, Utapao-Macao, Phuket-Hong Kong, Chiang Mai-Macao, Don Meuang-Kwangchow and Don Meuang-Shenzhen.

Tropical Typhoon Mangkhut passed through the northern islands of The Philippines early on Saturday morning and made landfall in southern China around midday today.

Read more about the damage in the region HERE.

The airline said its staff would inform passengers who have advance bookings to notify them of the new schedules.
Continue Reading

Regional

Typhoon Mankhut batters Hong Kong and Macau

The Thaiger

Published

21 hours ago

on

September 16, 2018

By

Swaying buildings, scaffolding being torn off buildings under construction, collapsed walls, smashed windows and flooding. That's the result after Typhoon Mangkhut slammed into Hong Kong and Macau today around lunchtime.


Heavy rain and strong winds have delivered storm surges of up to three metres in coastal regions such as Heng Fa Chuen in eastern Hong Kong Island and Tai O in western Lantau Island.

The Hong Kong Observatory issued the highest storm warning this morning around 9.30am.

The warnings included forecasts that the storm surges will be about 3.5 metres or higher at Victoria Harbour between noon and 4pm. In Hung Hom, dozens of windows at the office building One Harbourfront were smashed, with papers flying around the building.


The Transport Department said at least seven sections of roads across the city were closed to traffic beca...
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending