New Malaysian political sex video appears on Pornhub | The Thaiger

Malaysia
New Malaysian political sex video appears on Pornhub
PHOTO: Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, sacked and
A new video clip showing Malaysia’s former deputy minister’s aide, Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, and a man resembling the Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, has appeared on YouTube, while a nine-minute-plus full version has been uploaded to porn site Pornhub.
As with earlier clips, the YouTube video (which may be removed for violating the video file-sharing site’s community standards) shows two naked men in bed facing a television set playing a news broadcast.
Haziq, who has confessed to being one of the men in earlier videos, is seen getting up from bed, while the second man, whom Haziq has alleged is Azmin (and certainly looks like the Minister), uses his handphone. Haziq is then seen walking across the room after putting on a bathrobe.
The video, titled “No way”, was uploaded on June 25.
Meanwhile, a nine-minute-plus video was also uploaded to Pornhub. This video, titled “Scandal Azmin Ali Full”, appears to be the full version of various clips that have gone viral over the last few weeks.
Haziq, the Santubong PKR Youth chief, has been issued a ‘show-cause’ letter by his party. He has also been sacked as senior private secretary to the Deputy Primary Industries Minister.
Minister Azmin continues to deny any involvement in the sex video and called it a “nefarious plot to destroy his political career”. Police are continuing their investigation into the matter.
SOURCE: The Star – Asia News Network
ASEAN
ASEAN takeaways – 34th Summit in Bangkok
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Time to say goodbye. The leaders, minders, security details, media and staff all head back to the ten ASEAN nations following a non-controversial Bangkok Summit held over the weekend, as well as regional plenaries held last Thursday and Friday.
The expensive crockery is being put away, the hundreds of flags neatly folded, the chairs stacked and stored, and right hands having a rest after four days of hand-shaking and regional back-slapping.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked all leaders for adopting the “ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific” plan which will reinforce ASEAN’s role in the region.
He also thanked Indonesian President Joko Widodo for playing an important role in driving the concept which, he said, will complement existing frameworks of cooperation at the regional and sub-regional levels and generate tangible and concrete deliverables for the benefit of the people of the region.
The Summit, he added, reinforced the importance of strengthening the regional economy and support for the conclusion of the RCEP negotiations this year – the world’s largest trade bloc – which will help ASEAN manage change and uncertainty in the region, especially regarding trade tensions between the US and China.
The Thai PM also noted the Summit’s adoption of the “Bangkok Declaration on Combatting Marine Debris in the ASEAN region”, adding that the declaration demonstrates the bloc’s commitment to reducing marine debris in a serious and sustainable manner.
Also, the Summit agreed to the launch of the Satellite Warehouse, under the Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN and the ASEAN Centre of Military Medicine, both centres are located in Thailand.
The PM added that the Summit supported ASEAN’s bid to host the World Cup in 2034 and called on all football associations in the region and the people of ASEAN to support this dream and to make it a reality.
ASEAN leaders also attached importance to ASEAN awareness-raising and the promotion of ASEAN identity among the people of the region.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Crime
73 Burmese and 4 ethnic Rohingya intercepted on their way to Malaysia
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Two passenger vans have been intercepted by police along the Asian Highway in Surat Thani, southern Thailand. There were 42 illegal Burmese migrant workers travelling in the two vans. The vans were transferring the migrants, including three women, from the Prachuap Khiri Khan border crossing to Yala in Thailand’s deep south on the border of Malaysia.
The two drivers were arrested on suspicion of being involved in a human trafficking network. Under questioning, they’ve admitted that they were offered 25,000 baht including a 10,000 baht advance. Police have also questioned the passengers to find out if they were part of a larger human trafficking network.
Two days earlier (Wednesday) police and anti-human trafficking officials apprehended 31 illegal Burmese migrant workers and four ethnic Rohingya in an oil palm plantation in the southern province of Songkhla.
Police report the 35 illegal Burmese migrant workers, including 14 women, were preparing to leave their shelters to cross the border into Malaysia, with the help of human traffickers.
A Burmese man, who police say was responsible for the group, was taken into custody. Police allege the group had paid a human trafficking gang to take them to Malaysia in the hope of getting work or refugee status.
Krabi
Porsche smashed up but Malaysian driver escapes injury in Krabi
PHOTOS: Krabi Pitak Pracha Rescue Foundation
A Malaysian tourist has escaped injuries after their Porsche collided with roadside barriers in Krabi yesterday. Krabi Pitak Pracha Foundation reports that they were notified of the incident yesterday in Mueang Krabi.
They arrived to find the damaged sport sedan on the side of the road with much of its front mouldings damage and laying separately on the road. The road side barriers also had damage where the vehicle had swiped them. No injuries were reported.
Thairath reports that the Malaysian driver was taken to Mueang Krabi Police Station for questioning and an alcohol breath test. Several other Porsche’s, all part of a Malaysian driving club, were also waiting at the scene when police arrived.
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
Two Pattaya pubs raided, 155 arrested over drug use
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
Seven injured in Khon Kaen minivan and trailer crashed
TAT chief blames high baht for drop in tourists to Thailand
New Malaysian political sex video appears on Pornhub
Surachate scores appointment to Police committee, as a civilian
Phuket in the Top Ten list of Best Places to Visit
Three arrested with over 12,000 meth pills and crystal meth in Thalang, Phuket
Neighbours demand officials get rid of noisy and smelly birds in Hua Hin
17 year old dies while fishing in Krabi pond
Retribution: Pattaya police chief transferred, foreign bar owners deported
Phuket’s tourist evolution – Diversity is the best option Part 1
83 year old goes missing during Phang Nga mangrove expedition
Cloud looms over 41 Thai MPs in media-shares fiasco
Sea turtle rescued from sea garbage off Phuket – VIDEO
Tsunami evacuation drill held in Patong, Phuket
Facial recognition security push in Thailand’s South
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
Trending
-
ASEAN3 days ago
The Korean Wave – a tsunami of cultural opportunity for ASEAN
-
Thailand1 day ago
Banned. Thai airports cracking down what you can take on board
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Suvarnabhumi’s ‘fast track’ scam exposed – AoT crackdown on Thailand’s biggest airport
-
Crime1 day ago
Police raid Soi 6 bar in Pattaya, undercover prostitution and underage sex
-
Phuket2 days ago
Swiss driver faces charges after motorcyclist dies in Rawai
-
Crime1 day ago
49 year old Israeli, deported after dismembering wife in Bangkok, arrested in eastern Thailand
-
Krabi1 day ago
Fire destroys restaurant on Koh Lanta, Krabi – VIDEO
-
Environment2 days ago
New ‘no smoking law’ is not banning smoking in homes – Thai health official