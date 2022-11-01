Freak high chair accident kills family’s 2 year old son

A tragic freak accident in a restaurant in Johor Bahru, Malaysia left a family grieving the death of their two year old son. The family had come to the restaurant for lunch around 2pm and, partway into the meal, the child tipped over in his high chair and hit his head on the ground, causing his death.

The incident occurred in Johor Bahru, the southernmost city in peninsular Malaysia, just across from Singapore. The Johor Bahru North deputy police chief reported that the family were dining at a restaurant in Taman Sutera. With no reason to expect an accident, they had put their two year old son into a baby chair for the meal.

The family dined in peace, until about an hour into their meal. It was then that the fidgety toddler managed to kick the table with his feet, pushing his high chair back until it tipped over. The boy’s head smacked against the floor and he was heard crying out loudly before falling unconscious from the blow.

Diners and restaurant workers witnessed the tragic accident, but there was nothing that could be done to help the family or their baby son. The father and family raced the boy to the closest clinic. Doctors there told him the injury was very serious and sent him straight to the hospital.

But it was too late to save the young boy. The two year old was pronounced dead on arrival by medical personnel at the private hospital in Iskandar Puteri, according to the Straits Times.

With multiple witnesses to the freak accident, there is no suspicion of any foul play or criminal actions. Their young son’s accident was classified as a sudden death. Still, an autopsy will be performed today at Hospital Sultanah Aminah to determine the exact cause of death.

