Malaysia
Canada bids farewell to Malaysia’s Supermax over alleged forced labour
Although Malaysia’s glove manufacturer, Supermax Corp, reported it would speed up the progress to meet the requirements of the International Labour Organisation two years ago, Canada cancelled its sourcing contract with the company over forced labour claims.
Supermax came under fire for allegedly abusing foreign employees, who make up a large portion of the workforce, despite the Canadian government placing its contracts on hold and reconsidering the collaboration for the future in November. According to the reports from Reuters, the department sent an email statement yesterday.
Based on the seriousness of the allegations and expected timelines for the final audit results, the Government of Canada has decided, and Supermax Healthcare Canada has agreed, to terminate by mutual consent the two existing contracts for the supply of nitrile gloves. Supermax has not responded to the comments.
Last year, Canada placed its contracts on hold in response to a US Customs and Border Protection import restriction on Supermax in October. The growing number of claims about how Malaysian corporations treat their workers has begun to harm their bottom lines as the UK-based home appliance giant Dyson cancelled a contract with ATA IMS, its largest component supplier, in November due to claims of forced labour. The ATA has admitted to some infractions, made some changes, and currently claims to be in compliance with all regulations and standards.
SOURCE: Reuters
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Official population of Thailand 66,171,439, lower than previous figures
15.2 million meth pills seized in Northern checkpoint stops
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
Top 11 Best Influencer Marketing Agencies in Thailand
China forced nearly 10,000 nationals to return home since 2014 – NGO report
Hong Kong puts down 2,000 hamsters over Covid-19 fear, animal rights activists worried
Thailand News Today | Thailand Offering Long Term Visas up to 10 years
Phuket’s Patong Tunnel to be complete by 2027
Foreigners vaccinated in Thailand can apply for a digital vaccine passport for free until March 31
Rail to connect Thailand to China delayed 3 years to 2026
Canada bids farewell to Malaysia’s Supermax over alleged forced labour
Alleged Bengal tiger poachers must remove their homes from national park
Man in Phuket threatens new neighbour with 30 gunshots
City Guide: Top 5 activities for families in Bangkok 2022
Police in 54 km car chase when man on yabba steals semi truck
Cambodian opposition leader accused of treason asks court to drop charges
Thai airlines pin their hopes on government resuming Test & Go
Change of mood over Covid restrictions as demands rise to reboot Test & Go
Thai police investigate deaths of 2 foreign nationals in Phuket, Chon Buri
Phuket’s critical situation calls for increased support
No cut-off date announced for Test & Go entry with pre-approved Thailand Pass
5 criteria set for hospitalising Covid-19 patients in Bangkok
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
Tourists with mild symptoms can have Covid treatment covered by Thai insurance
The return of Test & Go? Health Minister to propose entry scheme be restored
Thailand Pass scam: Authorities warn not to pay third party
Best smartphones to use for travelling in 2022
Nong Khai bridge the final step in China-Laos-Thailand Railway
Police find Covid-19 infected missing Russian tourist… In his own hotel room
12 Pattaya restaurant owners, managers arrested for breaching 9pm cutoff for booze
Thailand restrictions mood change & Test & Go reboot demands | GMT
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Thai airlines pin their hopes on government resuming Test & Go
- Thai Travel2 days ago
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
- Thailand2 days ago
The return of Test & Go? Health Minister to propose entry scheme be restored
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourists unsure about new 300-baht fee, question how money will be spent
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 infection rate, totals in international travellers surging
- Bangkok Travel2 days ago
City Guide: Where to shop till you drop in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s Health Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration by February
Recent comments: