Starbucks makes its Laos debut with unique local touches

Starbucks has today made its Laos debut, opening its first store in the country. The store opened in Lao’s capital of Vientiane at Parskon Mall, an office and shopping development in the heart of the city.

The new Starbucks hopes to contribute to Laos’s thriving coffee culture. The store’s architecture is uniquely Laotian, there is a handcrafted, textured door handle. The ceiling of the entire store is covered with scale wood tiles.

In honour of Laos’s folklore, a local artist has hand-painted a colourful, vibrant piece of a siren in the store. The siren is painted holding a coffee branch.

The store’s ceiling tiles are adorned with botanical wood craft, inspired by coffee plants and the natural scenery of the country.

To celebrate the arrival of the store in Laos, the first 300 Starbucks customers to visit the café will receive a free limited-edition drinkware and a Starbucks Bearista® Bear upon purchase of a Grande or Venti size handcrafted beverage, as a token of gratitude.

Vice president and president of Starbucks Asia Pacific, Emmy Kan, said…

“Having operated in Southeast Asia for more than 25 years, we are honoured to welcome our newest partners in Laos to join us in bringing the unparalleled Starbucks Experience to local customers through unique store designs, handcrafted beverages, thoughtful coffee experiences, and welcoming environments.”