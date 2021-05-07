Laos
Laos prime minister orders an extension on lockdown measures
While the majority of countries across the globe have been grappling with Covid-19 outbreaks for the past year, Laos, just North of Thailand, has only reported 1,177 cases with the vast majority of the infections detected over the past month.
Laos PM Phankhan Viphavanh says ordered an extension on lockdown measures, now until May 20, saying it is essential in containing the Covid-19 outbreak, which spiked in mid-April with some daily new cases surpassing 100. Yesterday, the country recorded 105 new cases. In Vientiane, the capital of Laos, the government has prepared 3 field hospitals with 1,200 beds.
“The government is aware that extending measures will cause difficulties in people’s daily lives… But we ask everyone to understand the situation and to be patient so that we may control and eventually overcome this virus outbreak.”
Over the next 2 weeks, the Covid-19 situation will be monitored by the Laos government, the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, and local task forces. In areas where the virus is contained, officials will look into easing restrictions. In areas with clusters of infections, restrictions will remain tight.
Apparently, some Laos residents caused problems for local health officials who are trying to contain the virus. Phankham some people who have tested positive for Covid-19 have refused to be admitted into healthcare facilities while others residents break Covid-19 prevention rules such as holding large gatherings.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
Former Norwegian minister warns against travel to Thailand due to fugitive murder suspect
A former Norweigan justice minister is calling on the country to boycott holiday trips to Thailand due to reports that a man wanted for allegedly killing a Norwegian woman in Laos is now living in Thailand. The former minister, Per-Willy Amundsen, calls the situation of the murder suspect on the run and living free in Thailand a “complete scandal.”
“If he is not arrested, the Norwegian government should warn Norwegian citizens to travel to Thailand. In Norway’s official travel council, there should be a warning against travelling to a country like Thailand, where a man who killed Neird Høiness still goes free.”
In January of last year, 30 year old Nerid Høiness, from Norway, went on a trip to Southeast Asia with her 38 year old boyfriend Hiroyuki Ogu, from Japan. Nerid’s Facebook page shows that she was living in Koh Pha Ngan, one of the popular islands in the Gulf of Thailand off the coast of Surat Thani. Reports say the couple started their trip in Koh Pha Ngan, and then drove by motorcycle up to Vang Vieng in Laos.
The couple rented a hotel room in Vang Vieng for several days. During that time, screams were heard from the room, a number of witnesses later told police. Apparently, on January 9, 2020, several people even saw Hiroyuki carry Nerid’s lifeless body out of the hotel room and strap her body onto the motorcycle. Nerid’s body was found 2 weeks later in a jungle.
Little has been done to track down and arrest Hiroyuki, according to Attorney Sidsel Katralen, who represents Neird’s family.
“Japanese Hiroyuki Ogu is internationally wanted via Interpol for the murder of Nerid. Beyond that, neither the police nor other authorities in Laos, Thailand, or Norway have done much to get him arrested… We have given information both to the Norweigan authorities and to the police both in Bangkok and Koh Pha Ngan. Unfortunately, he is still not caught.”
SOURCE: ScandAsia
Drugs
Double truck driver bust yields 2.2 million meth pills, 165 grams of marijuana
Two truck drivers were arrested in a massive double bust where police seized a total of 2.2 million methamphetamine pills and 165 grams of dried marijuana. One truck full of meth was caught in the Nong Khai province on the Laos border, while the other driver was apprehended in Chon Buri province. Banglamung Police announced the arrest yesterday while working together with the Narcotics Control Board of Nong Khai province.
The first bust was at the Nong Khai border a few days ago on April 21 at a drug checkpoint. Police found white fertilizer bags wrapped in thick black plastic in a tanker truck. They open them to discover 1,800,000 meth pills inside.
The 47 year old driver named Songkram Chanpaeo confessed after his arrest that he normally does fuel oil delivery from Chon Buri to Laos but was paid 50,000 baht to transport this drug shipment from Laos to Udon Thani province. He claimed to be hired to smuggle meth by another truck driver named Somchai that he was driving to meet in Udon Thani before he was taken into custody at the drug checkpoint.
Police then tracked down the other driver Somchai Chokemhor at a gas station in the Banglamung district on Friday as he drove back to his company headquarters in Chon Buri. The police searched his room where his Laotian wife and 3-year-old son stayed. They discovered 400,000 more meth pills in his truck along with 165 grams of dried marijuana leaves at his place. He claimed that the ganja was used as medicine and boiled to be consumed as a tea.
When questioned about the first driver stopped he admitted to the partnership and the deal he made to transport the massive cache of methamphetamines into Thailand. Both men have been charged with Somchai receiving possession of category 5 narcotics charges for the marijuana and possession of category 1 narcotics charges for the methamphetamines.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Police arrest 2 Lao men, seize 550 kilograms of methamphetamine at Mekong River bank
In another drug bust by the Mekong River, police seized 550 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine valued at around 275 million baht. Methamphetamine trafficking across the river from Laos to Thailand has spiked since the Myanmar coup. Many militant groups in Myanmar border towns rely on synthetic drug production as a main source of income. With tightened patrol along the Thai-Myanmar border, many are cutting through Laos and across the Mekong River to smuggle the drugs into Thailand.
Officers arrested 2 young Lao men at the riverbank in Nakhon Phanom’s That Phanom distict as they were loading sacks of methamphetamine onto a pickup truck. Police say they suspect 21 year old Phaeng Duangmalai and 20 year old Noo Kaewmanee also delivered a shipment of drugs on Wednesday night. The 2 men allegedly told police that they were paid 5,000 baht each to deliver the methamphetamine.
Earlier this week, drug suppression police arrested a 27 year old man in Sakhon Nakhon’s Bang Muang district and seized 30,115 methamphetamine pills. Police investigated and tracked down another drug suspect the next day, arresting a 46 year old Charoon Suriyaphum and seizing 3 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from his pickup truck.
Charoon allegedly told police that he had been hired by Laos national to transport the methamphetamine and was paid around 50,000 to 100,000 baht per delivery. Police say he had already picked up 450 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from the riverbank in Nakhon Pathom and was planning to pick up another 550 kilograms from the Phaeng and Noo the next night.
สกลนคร ตำรวจจับบิ๊กล็อตยาไอซ์ 550 กก.มูลค่าเกือบ 300 ล้าน
ผวจ.สกลนคร ร่วมทหาร…
Posted by บางแสนโพสต์ทีวี on Thursday, April 1, 2021
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
