Laos prime minister orders an extension on lockdown measures

While the majority of countries across the globe have been grappling with Covid-19 outbreaks for the past year, Laos, just North of Thailand, has only reported 1,177 cases with the vast majority of the infections detected over the past month.

Laos PM Phankhan Viphavanh says ordered an extension on lockdown measures, now until May 20, saying it is essential in containing the Covid-19 outbreak, which spiked in mid-April with some daily new cases surpassing 100. Yesterday, the country recorded 105 new cases. In Vientiane, the capital of Laos, the government has prepared 3 field hospitals with 1,200 beds.

“The government is aware that extending measures will cause difficulties in people’s daily lives… But we ask everyone to understand the situation and to be patient so that we may control and eventually overcome this virus outbreak.”

Over the next 2 weeks, the Covid-19 situation will be monitored by the Laos government, the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, and local task forces. In areas where the virus is contained, officials will look into easing restrictions. In areas with clusters of infections, restrictions will remain tight.

Apparently, some Laos residents caused problems for local health officials who are trying to contain the virus. Phankham some people who have tested positive for Covid-19 have refused to be admitted into healthcare facilities while others residents break Covid-19 prevention rules such as holding large gatherings.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

