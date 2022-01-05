Laos adds 14 more countries to its Travel Green Zone entry scheme

Laos officially reopened to international tourists on January 1, and now the country has added another 14 countries to the Travel Green Zone scheme today, which allows fully vaccinated travellers to visit Laos with just a 24 hour quarantine at their hotel upon arrival.

The initial list of countries approved for the Travel Green Zone scheme…

China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, France, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, United States, Canada, and Australia.

And the following countries were recently added to the list…

Brunei, Indonesia, Philippines, Norway, Switzerland, Finland, Israel, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, New Zealand, Poland, Denmark, Belgium

There will be three phases, each with two travel zones named “Green Travel Zone” and “Green Travel Trails”, which will be monitored for three months with destinations for the current capital, Vientiane, Luang Prabang Province, and Vang Vieng District in Vientiane Province, Oudomxay, Xayaboury, Xieng Khouang, Khammouane, and Champasack.

Phase 2 will start in April 2022, with more destinations expected to be added to the lists, and another phase will start from July onwards.

Those who visit Laos are mandated to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 no less than 14 days prior to arrival with proof of a negative RT-PCR test taken within the last 72 hours.

Travellers are also required to download and register via the LaoKYC and LaoStaySafe mobile applications prior to arriving in the country with health insurance worth no less than US$50,000.

