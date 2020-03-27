King and Queen of Malaysia under quarantine after palace staff test positive for coronavirus | The Thaiger

Malaysia has the highest number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia (2031 at time of publication), and now its King and Queen are under quarantine after 7 staff members of the royal palace tested positive for the virus. National news agency Bernama made the announcement yesterday.

Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin and his wife Tuanku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have tested negative for the virus, according to the Comptroller of the Royal Household. However, they decided self-quarantine for 14 days, beginning Wednesday.

The seven workers are reported to be in stable condition. News portal Malaysiakini reports that the health ministry is investigating how the seven become infected.

Malaysia reported 235 new coronavirus cases yesterday in its biggest daily jump. The number of deaths from rose to 23, the health ministry said.

Front-line medical workers in Malaysia say they’re being put in danger by a lack of protective equipment and uncooperative patients as the country struggles to prevent another wave of infections by extending a nationwide lockdown.

SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Reuters | SCMP