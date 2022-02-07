Connect with us

Indonesia

Indonesia tightens restrictions as Covid-19 cases rise in the capital

Soekarno–Hatta International Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia. | Photo via Wikipedia.

As the spread of the Omicron variant in Indonesia has led to a spike in cases in Jakarta, officials are tightening restrictions in the capital, Bali, Bandung in West Java, and Yogyakarta in Central Java.

Reports initially said foreign tourists would be barred from entering Jakarta, but the transport minister released a statement today saying that tourists with the proper documentation can still fly into Jakarta and Bali airports, as well as Batam and Tanjung Pinang in the Riau Islands near Singapore.

In the capital, with more than 36,000 Covid-19 infections were reported on Sunday and a 63% bed occupancy rate in hospitals in the capital, up from 45% last month.

Under the new rules, supermarkets, malls, and restaurants will be allowed to operate at 60% capacity, but houses of worship will be limited to 50% capacity, he said during a live-streamed news conference.

Officials have cautioned that the Omicron’s spike in cases may not peak until late February. Three provinces, including Jakarta, Banten, and Bali, had already surpassed infection rates observed during the Delta variant’s wave in July, but hospitalizations had remained low, according to Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

“Don’t panic when you see an increase in cases”.

SOURCE: Reuters

 

