Indonesia
Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
Digital nomads in Bali will be granted a 5-year visa, according to Indonesia’s tourism minister. The government is waiting until the Covid-19 situation improves before reopening the island to foreign tourists.
To revive the tourist island’s economy after the pandemic, tourism officials hope to attract more digital nomads, online-based business owners and people who work remotely. Under a proposed scheme, the foreigners will be granted 5-year visas with no taxes on foreign-sourced income, according to Indonesia’s Minister for Tourism and the Cultural Economy, Sandiaga Uno.
“If they earn income within Indonesia they will be taxed but if it’s solely from overseas there will be zero tax.”
There are more than 200,000 active Covid-19 cases in Indonesia. In Bali, there has been a spike in cases with more than 200 cases reported each day. Uno told Reuters reporters that the daily count of Covid-19 cases on Bali should fall by 30 to 40 before the country reopens to foreign tourists.
“We were targeting end of July, beginning of August, but we just have to be mindful of where we are in this recent spike… We will be waiting for the situation to be more conducive.”
The popular tourist island has been devastated by the pandemic. Infections rates could be higher than reported as the testing rate is about 15% of the minimum recommended by the World Health Organisation, Reuters reporters.
To prepare for reopening, Bali has been prioritised by the Indonesian government in its nationwide vaccination campaign. So far, 71% of the Balinese population have received their first dose of the vaccine. Uno says the government aims to fully vaccinate 70% of the population on the island by the end of July.
SOURCE: Reuters
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
American expats in Thailand continue to urge US to provide vaccines to citizens overseas
Thailand News Today | Phuket Sandbox, No money, no honey, no GDP | June 29
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Man finds 4 metre python in his garage
Private hospitals in Thailand to offer Moderna vaccine packages for 3,400 baht
Man gets marriage certificate tattooed on his forearm, ink presumably permanent
Alleged drug dealing couple arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Doctors ask the government to do a better job with their handling of vaccines
Tuesday Covid Update: 4,662 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket notches 14th infection since last week
Best pet-friendly hotels in Bangkok
Bangkok sex workers and bar staff call for monthly cash handouts
Sinovac vaccine 71% to 91% effective against Alpha variant, Thai study shows
Police catch son suspected of committing patricide
Top 5 European Restaurants in Bangkok
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
It’s happening: Phuket sandbox approved by Cabinet
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
Phuket governer reviews rules, new details for July 1 arrivals
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
Gathering for 89th anniversary of constitutional monarchy
Thai embassies offering COEs for Sandbox travellers from Monday, June 28
Autopsy requested for young policeman with vaccine
Medical researchers look into combining vaccines to beat Delta variant
Hotel platform predicts increasing demand for holidays in Thailand
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
Embassy of France in Thailand starts vaccine campaign for French nationals ages 55+
Covid-19 round-up for expats 2: Will your country give a vaccine?
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai embassies offering COEs for Sandbox travellers from Monday, June 28
- Bangkok3 days ago
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
- Bangkok4 days ago
Protest groups vow continued demonstrations this weekend
- Phuket4 days ago
Must you be married to share a room in the Phuket Sandbox?
- Tourism3 days ago
Latest info for arriving in Phuket from July 1 – Sandbox update