Cambodia
Cambodian politician leads apocalyptic cult
A Cambodian politician has started an apocalyptic cult. The president of the League for Democracy Party, Khem Veasna, claims that he is a reincarnation of the Hindu god Brahma. The so-called “Brahma” has now “prophesised” that massive biblical-level floods will swallow up all of the Earth, except for his farm in Siem Reap province.
Quite a few people believe Khem, because over 20,000 people fled to his farm on Tuesday night, and refused to leave. Khem had warned his devoted followers that the doomsday floods would take hold by August 31, and surprise- it didn’t happen. Yet, his followers still say they plan to stay on the farm until the end of September.
But Cambodian authorities fear that forcefully breaking up the gathering will only bolster Khem’s influence. Prime Minister Hun Sen says that Khem is baiting authorities to forcefully break up his “rally,” to “convert his superstitious propaganda into politics.” Sen warned authorities not to take the bait.
The LDP boycotted commune elections in June after Khem dubbed himself the reincarnated Brahma. Khem started posting his wacky predictions on Facebook last week. The English translation of one of his posts reads…
“…the black hole force will swallow the natural force and the natural force of the elements. Those high rise buildings, the forces will sink in and out, dams, underground caves like oil, gas, Earth networks will crumble to fill the gaps.”
There have so far been no reports on any reasons provided by Khem on why his prophecy for August 31 was not fulfilled.
SOURCE: Union of Catholic Asian News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Children at Phuket school suffer food poisoning from drinking water
Thailand to make jet fuel from the nation’s used cooking oil
1 in 5 foreigners undocumented in South Korea
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Thai girl tries to trick boyfriend into marriage using urine of pregnant woman
3 dishes from Thailand feature in Asia’s top 50 best street foods
Cambodian politician leads apocalyptic cult
China locks down 21 million people in Chengdu
‘Foolish’ Bangkok banker duped out of 1.36 million baht
Thaiger Unfiltered
Police shoot and kill Thai drug suspect in Cambodia car chase
Pervert arrested for sexually violating a Thai heroine’s monument
UPDATE: 7 year old girl dies in school van in eastern Thailand
UPDATE: Thai policewoman accused of abusing soldier dismissed from civil service
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
Province in central Thailand hit by river overflows
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
Boutique luxury hotel in Phuket you should book in 2022
Best things to do in Phuket for a memorable holiday
Hostels to book in Phuket for an affordable holiday in 2022
Bangkok nabs 60,000 snakes a year, 1 reported every 15 minutes
Fake flight tickets: woman scammed 100+ out of 11 million baht
Thaksin tells suspended Thailand PM Prayut ‘to go with dignity’
Floor collapses at Hua Mark Police Station in Bangkok
More tourists are heading to Pattaya, but spending less cash, mayor says
Bangkok police fail to stop fight between rival schools
Anti-Corruption Deputy Secretary-General fired for corruption
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
Thailand ‘tourist tax’ to come into effect next year
Get freebies and special offers with this app launched by Tourism Authority of Thailand
Car goes flying out of third storey of car park in central Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of1 day ago
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
-
Hotels3 days ago
Boutique luxury hotel in Phuket you should book in 2022
-
Best of3 days ago
Best things to do in Phuket for a memorable holiday
-
Hotels3 days ago
Hostels to book in Phuket for an affordable holiday in 2022
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thaksin tells suspended Thailand PM Prayut ‘to go with dignity’
-
Education3 days ago
British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
-
Thailand5 hours ago
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand ‘tourist tax’ to come into effect next year
Recent comments: