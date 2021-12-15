Connect with us
"The Game Changer" (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Cambodia, Phillippines report first cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant

Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Manila, Phillippines. Photo/ Sinx.

Omicron appears to be quickly making its way into Southeast Asia, as the Philippines and Cambodia both reported the first cases of the new variant on the same day. The Philippine Department of Health said today that it has detected the country’s first two imported cases of the Omicron virus strain following the 48 samples sequenced yesterday. Those two patients are now in quarantine.

At the same time, Cambodia reported its first Omicron case when a 23 year old Cambodian national returned to the kingdom from Ghana, via Dubai and Bangkok. According to a statement released by the government, the woman is 15 weeks pregnant and has been brought to the hospital for treatment.

SOURCE: Reuters

 

Trending