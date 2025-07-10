Cyber police detain six over Thai baht fraud scheme

Police trace digital trail exposing cross-border email spoofing network

Bright Choomanee July 10, 2025
Picture courtesy of MCOT

Cyber police have detained six people linked to an international fraud scheme that deceived a prominent Japanese corporation into transferring over 228 million baht to a Thai bank account using fake email invoices.

Police successfully froze 215 million baht (US$6.58 million) before it could be laundered and are collaborating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States to broaden the investigation.

Police Lieutenant General Trairong Piewpan, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), noted that the operation, titled Money Cash Back, represents Thailand’s most extensive financial recovery in a cyber fraud case.

Hackers initiated the scam by intercepting email exchanges between the Japanese company and its overseas supplier. They crafted a fraudulent domain that closely resembled the legitimate one and dispatched a fake invoice, directing the corporation to transfer money to a Thai account.

The funds were transferred on April 25, and a suspect known only as Weerakarn withdrew 13 million baht (US$397,920) within 30 minutes before banks halted the accounts and informed the CCIB. The recipient company, registered in Lat Krabang district, falsely claimed involvement in the automotive industry.

The investigation revealed connections to Annest Onyebuchi, a Nigerian national, and his Thai spouse. Another significant figure, identified only as Ibrahim, a 51 year old Ghanaian, was apprehended in Nonthaburi for collaborating with local partners and attempting to destroy evidence.

The suspects face charges of fraud, computer crime, money laundering, unlawful use of electronic accounts, and involvement in a transnational criminal organisation. Police also raided a firm in Sathorn used for laundering funds and discovered efforts to transfer an additional 100 million baht (US$3 million).

Coordination with the FBI is underway to track the email spoofing network. Pol. Lt. Gen. Trairong advised businesses to verify any financial changes received via email to prevent falling prey to business email compromise (BEC) fraud, which is proliferating globally, reported Bangkok Post.

Bright Choomanee July 10, 2025
