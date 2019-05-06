Brunei backs down on gay sex death penalty | The Thaiger

Southeast Asia
Brunei backs down on gay sex death penalty
Brunei’s sultan now says that death by stoning for gay sex and adultery will not be enforced after a global backlash, but critics are still calling for harsh sharia laws to be completely abandoned in the tiny ASEAN country. The code, also punishing theft with amputation of hands and feet, came into force in April in the sultanate on the north of Borneo island.
Critics of the country’s newly enacted Islamic laws said several other harsh punishments remain on the books and are calling for continued opposition until the laws are completely revised.
In a speech last night the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah says a moratorium on capital punishment that already applies to Brunei’s harsh regular criminal code would also extend to its updated sharia code, which includes death by stoning for a number of crimes. The sultan made the first public comments about the matter and took the rare step of accepting and addressing criticism saying there had been “many questions and misperceptions” regarding the updated sharia laws.
The move to introduce harsh new Sharia laws sparked anger from governments and rights groups, the UN slammed it as a “clear violation” of human rights while celebrities led by actor George Clooney called for Brunei-owned hotels to be boycotted.
Some crimes in Muslim-majority Brunei including murder and drug-trafficking were already punishable with death by hanging under the regular criminal code – which is enforced alongside the sharia code – but no one has been executed for decades.
The Sultan said that “we have practised a de facto moratorium on the execution of death penalty for cases under the common law.
The maximum punishment for gay sex between men under the sharia code is death by stoning, but perpetrators can also be sentenced to lengthy jail terms or caning. Women convicted of having sexual relations with other women face up to 40 strokes of the cane or a maximum 10 year jail term.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Entertainment
The Korean Wave – a tsunami of cultural opportunity for ASEAN
BTS, Blackpink, ASEAN, K-Pop
by The Star Online – Asia News Network
TV drama, pop music, culture, food. The ‘Korean Wave’ is on its way.
The Korean Wave was the hot topic at the ASEAN-Korea Media Forum held in Seoul recently, with experts saying that it has, in fact, enhanced cultural exchanges between the republic and the entire region.
Korean bands Blackpink and BTS are currently the two most popular bands in Thailand.
Under the theme “Korean Wave in ASEAN: Successful Past and Sustainable Future”, speakers from media organisations, government and academia spoke about ways the phenomenon could be further spread through partnerships in the region.
The Korean Wave, or Hallyu, refers to the global popularity of South Korea’s cultural economy exporting pop culture, enter-tainment, music, TV dramas and movies.
Current K-Pop female pop-heavyweights, ‘BlackPink’
A long-time journalist and Korean drama fan, June H.L. Wong, says that regional media didn’t jump on board the first wave of dramas and earlier K-pop in the early 2000s.
“It wasn’t until the mid-2000s that the media started covering K-entertainment as awareness, access and opportunity improved,” said Wong, in her paper.
Wong says that by 2011, ASEAN media had regular coverage on K-pop culture and today, its stories are an accepted part of ASEAN news content. Noting that for the millennials, the new mainstream media was social, Wong added that K-idols and their fan clubs have become the supreme masters of these tools to keep in touch and up to date.
“More Korean pop songs now include English lyrics and more pop bands have English-speaking members, like BTS’ Kim Nam-joon (RM),” she added.
Matching ‘The Beatles’ for the most number of #1 Albums on the US charts in one year – ‘BTS’
The Korean Wave is expected to play an important role in stimulating greater partnership, coupled with President Moon Jae-in’s New Southern Policy to prosper together with ASEAN, said Kwon Chung-won, CEO and publisher of The Korea Herald.
Jang Won-ho, a professor at the University of Seoul said the empathy being cultivated among members of the BTS fan club, while idolising Hallyu content, has lead to the creation of a cultural community beyond national borders.
“It should be the future of Hallyu,” said Jang.
He also noted the influence of BTS, saying that since the band saw themselves as a role model, the band has been working with bodies like UNICEF to raise funds for the “Love Myself” campaign.
Watch BTS’ ‘RM’ speak at the UN about their ‘Love Yourself’ campaign…
SOURCE: the star.com.my
Phuket
Kata Rocks launches new partnership with Singapore Yacht Show
The Singapore Yacht Show 2019, was held between April 11 to 14 2019 for its 9th year, at the prestigious ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove.
This year, the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous (KRSR) launched a marketing partnership with the SYS2019 giving the KRSR team a great opportunity to meet a full range of people. From existing partners to new ones, by connecting with superyacht builders, product manufacturers and leading lifestyle brand product innovation while observing the latest design concepts and product launches there is, the KRSR is now ready to elevate its event to the next level.
Here was a few of the events and activities the KRSR team had the chance to experience at this year’s Singapore Yacht Show 2019:
SYS2019 Gala Evening & Awards
The dazzling SYS2019 Gala Evening & Awards, a prestigious black-tie event that brought together some of the biggest names in the global yachting industry and special VIP guests to celebrate the glamour of the 1920s at the stunning Capitol Theatre. It was an ideal event to meet the who’s who of the yachting world.
SeaKeepers Annual Gala
The entire KRSR team, including CEO Richard Pope, Infinite Luxury Marketing Director Michael Nurbatian and Kata Rocks new Marketing Manager Marie Gonneville attended the International SeaKeepers Society’s held its fourth annual Asia Awards Dinner at One°15 Marina. The KRSR team thanks Julian Chang and is very proud partners of the SeaKeepers and looks forward to organising something very special during KRSR 2019.
Visiting Superyachts
Superyachts are definitely turning heads at SYS2019: The Seawolf, manufactured by Scheepswerf Smit, was the largest vessel at the show with 193 feet long and hosting four recreational decks. The Asia premiere of the Princess Y85, the latest addition to the Princess flybridge range and La Vie, a Tecnomar Evo 120 Ice White manufactured in 2018 that sleeps, 10 guests.
iAqua & The Floating Leisure Hub
Adrenaline junkies made a beeline for the Floating Leisure Hub, located in the middle of ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove. There iAqua was making a splash, and the KRSR team meet with the owners to plan their next big event in Phuket.
Volocopter 2X
The world’s first fully electric manned vertical take-off (VTOL) aircraft is the ideal gift for the superyacht owner who has everything.
Super tender SACS
SACS know the sea and how to get you the bespoke tender of your dreams that fits like a made to measure custom suit.
Networking and Meeting New Partners
The KRSR enjoyed access to the Captain’s Lounge, exclusive B2B networking events and the show opening party as an SYS2019 partner, meeting many new (Pen Marine, Amels, Moana Yachts, The Luxury Network and The Elephant Parade) and existing contacts (Oceanco, Burgess, Princess Yachts, Benetti and many more).
Marquee Singapore opening
KRSR attended the opening of Marquee Singapore with fellow KRSR supporters and superyacht owners. It was a night to remember for the thousand or so distinguished partygoers who had travelled from near and far to experience the party of the year at Singapore’s newest nightclub sensation, Marquee Singapore.
1880 Private Club’s Singapore Chic
It was a pleasure to visit the gorgeous member club 1880 at Robinson Quay that inspires conversations and connections to discuss potential partnership ideas with the KRSR’s new and existing contacts.
KRSR Ready to Rock the House!
Fresh off its success at the SYS2019, the KRSR team is poised to rock the house as preparations for the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous are in full steam ahead.
The KRSR will deliver a three-day celebration of the superyachting lifestyle, with a wide range of interactive activities, ‘live’ demonstrations, gala dinners and glamorous parties organized to maximise the experience for all who attend. There is a great vibrancy to the KRSR which promises a memorable experience to all who attend.
Business
Thai baht lowest since January
The Thai baht has been Asia’s best-performing currency during Q1, 2019. But things appear to be losing momentum as the baht falls to its lowest since January.
The Thai baht weakened to as low as 32.035 per dollar, the lowest level since January 10th and falling through the psychological support of 32 baht in the US dollar.
Sentiment for the Thai currency has deteriorated as concerns linger over political stability after Thailand held its first general election on March 24 since the 2014 coup.
The Office of the Ombudsman issued a statement this week saying that it has accepted a petition seeking a review by a court on whether the election should be annulled.
Roong Sanguanruang, a market analyst at Bank of Ayudhya Pcl in Bangkok says, “As for domestic factors, we have hiccups in the political landscape and also have some of the impact from the dividend season” that contributed to the weaker baht.
xe.com
