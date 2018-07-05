Regional
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
“Japan is ranked the best country in Asia and fifth globally. Thailand ranks 27th globally”
DataLeads reports that a survey conducted in 80 countries shows that Japan and Australia are the only Asia-Pacific countries that features in the top 10 best countries of the world.
The ranking of countries is measured through factors like entrepreneurship, openness to business, adventure, citizenship and overall quality of life.
The survey evaluated 80 countries across 24 rankings drawn from a survey of more than 21,000 global citizens measuring 75 dimensions that have the potential to drive trade, travel and investment.
Japan is ranked the best country in Asia and fifth globally. Australia also features in the top ten list of best countries of the world. It is ranked seventh globally and second in Asia. It has scored well on indicators like entrepreneurship, being open for business and cultural influence.
Singapore, the bustling city-island, is ranked 16 globally and third in Asia. The country has high GDP along with a low unemployment rate. However the increasing population has given rise to concerns of income equality and rising cost of living.With world’s second largest economy after the US, China is ranked 20 globally and is the fourth best country to live in Asia. Although the country has a booming economy there are concerns like the substantial level of rising pollution in the country that affects the quality of life.
South Korea is ranked 22 globally and is the fifth best country in Asia. The country has witnessed a steady growth and has reduced poverty significantly. It is the world’s seventh-largest exporter and 11th-largest economy overall.India is ranked 25 globally and is the sixth best country in Asia.
It is followed by Thailand that is ranked 27 globally and seventh in Asia.Malaysia is ranked 34 globally and is eighth best country in Asia. The country has “gone a long way toward reducing poverty, moving the share of households living below the poverty line from more than 50 per cent in the 1960s to less than 1 percent in 2015”.
Malaysia is followed by Indonesia (41), Vietnam (44) and Philippines (49).Sri Lanka is ranked 51 globally and is the 12th best country in the region. Health standards and literacy are high in the country although poverty remains a concern. It is followed by Myanmar (63) and Pakistan (74).
Malaysian polygamist, who married 11 year old Thai girl, must face trial
A former UN committee member on the Rights of the Child, Sanphasit Koompraphant, is urging the police of both Malaysia and Thailand to take legal action against the 41 year old Malaysian man immediately who has ‘married’ an 11 year old Thai girl in Narathiwat province. He says the marriage has clearly violated the laws.
He was responding to a report that the Malaysian man had gone across the border from Gua Musang in Malaysia’s Kelantan to the Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat province in Thailand to have the marriage solemnised with the Thai girl.
The man, whose name has not been revealed, already has two wives and six children and is said to be the imam in a village there.
His children are said to be between five and 18 years old and one of them is even friends with the girl. The young bride has never been to school. It was reported that he had exploited loopholes in Thai laws, as it is illegal to wed an underaged child in Malaysia.
The Star reported that the parents had agreed to the marriage but had imposed a “condition” that their daughter would only be allowed to live with the “husband” when she turns 16.
The case became a hot topic in Malaysia when the man’s second wife posted photographs of him and the girl and their alleged solemnisation ceremony.
Sanphasit said the man would have committed a criminal offence if he had sexual relations with a child under 13-15 years old. “The act violates the law as he would be considered as raping the child under 13 years of age, no matter with or without the child’s consent,” he said.
The punishment is more than 10 years in jail.
According to Sanphasit, many wrongly believe that in the four deep South provinces of Thailand, Islamic laws on family and wills that allow such a marriage could be applied to this case. He said Islamic laws could apply only in a civil case, not a criminal case like this.
He called on the police of Thailand and Malaysia to arrest the man and have him extradited to Thailand to face legal action.
“Apart from committing a serious criminal offence, the man could be charged with child abuse under the Child’s Protection Act.”
Referring to reports that the girl’s parents had permitted the marriage or even were present at the ceremony, Sanphasit said that they, too, would be considered to have committed a crime for allegedly failing to properly raise their child and exposing the child to the risk of becoming pregnant before the proper age.
“If the parents received endowment from the man, they would have violated the anti-human trafficking act as they would have handed over the child to wed the man for monetary benefit.”
The Malaysian believes that he has not committed any offence under Islamic law as he had sought advice from religious authorities in southern Thailand.
Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said recently that the marriage was illegal because the marriage had not received the consent of the Malaysian Syariah court as the girl was under the minimum legal age for marriage.
According to the Malaysian Islamic Family Law Enactment, the minimum legal age for marriage is 18 for a male and 16 for a female.
National Human Rights Commission member Angkhana Neelapaijit said that this was not the first case, as Malaysians who wanted to wed an underaged girl usually came to Thailand.
Thai and Chinese clash over damming of the Mekong
The Mekong River is shared my six countries and is the world’s twelfth longest river. But running through six going economies is causing a host of challenges and conflicts as to how to manage the river. Hydro-electric power is just one of the issues.
Chinese experts who insist that hydropower projects on the Mekong River will benefit all stakeholders met opposition yesterday when a Thai academic argued that locals lose more than they gain since dams impact heavily on every aspect of their lives.
Academics and experts from China told a seminar on “The Sustainable Development of Water Resources” at Chulalongkorn University that hydropower development on the Mekong mainstream is sustainable and would bring overall benefits to all residents of the river basin.
While accepting that dams had adverse impacts on the environment, river ecosystem, and the livelihoods of local people, the Chinese delegates said these could be mitigated by technology and good management.
China is among the biggest investors in Mekong hydropower, having so far constructed eight dams on the upper reaches of the river, and “currently work on” two massive hydropower projects downstream in Laos – the Pak Beng Dam and Pak Lai Dam.
Feng Yan, an academic from Yunnan University in China, claimed a survey on the impacts of the Nuozhadu Dam in Yunnan province showed that proper management and planning could ensure resettled residents enjoy a better quality of life.
Feng said the 2015 survey on 242 relocated families revealed they now had a higher average income and living standards despite having to change their way of life and livelihoods after moving to their new homes.
The Nuozhadu Dam is one of the largest on the upper Mekong, with a generating capacity of 5,850 megawatts.
More than 43,000 people had to be relocated after its completion in 2012, according to International Rivers, environmentalist group.
“People in the studied group have been resettled in modern high-rise residential buildings, which allow them to access electricity and tap water. They also have greater and easier access to education and healthcare compared to their old homes in rural farming villages,” Feng said.
She said this was a result of good management and planning by the project owner and authorities, which could be replicated elsewhere on the Mekong.
“Marriage of 11 year old girl is illegal.” Malaysian Deputy PM.
The Star Online, as a follow up to its earlier revelation about the marriage of a 41 year old Malay man to a Thai 11 year old girl, says that Deputy Malaysian PM, Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, says the Government is taking the matter of the child bride seriously. She also hinted that this might not be an isolated case.
“Anyone who has knowledge of such marriages should report it to the nearest Welfare Department.
“We must make sure there is no discrimination or coercion in this marriage, especially towards the child. Our officers have gone to the house and met with the girl’s mother.
She said she was looking at the case from several aspects, such as whether poverty, education level or the family of the girl led to her getting married at such a tender age.
Women groups and social activists have lambasted the 41 year old man for taking the girl as his third wife and called on the authorities to act. They are urging the Government to take legislative action to put an end to child marriage in the country.
The Joint Action Group for Gender Equality (JAG) noted that many Muslim-majority countries have already raised the minimum age of marriage including Algeria (19), Bangladesh (18 for women and 21 for men), Morocco (18) and Turkey (18).
“The solemnisation of the marriage, which allegedly took place in Thailand, also demonstrates loopholes in our legal system that can be taken advantage of by men to take on more wives without the consent of their wives.”
According to JAG, this marriage did not nullify the fact that sexual relations with a child below 16 years is statutory rape.
JAG said the marriage violated Articles 3 and 24 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child which outlined that the interests of the child be the primary consideration in any action by the authorities.
Social activist Syed Azmi Alhabshi, who highlighted the case on Facebook, said the act was exploitation at the maximum level.
“What is the stand of the country, especially the religious authorities, on this? We cannot just let it be because the girl is not Malaysian.
The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, in a statement, said there was no record in the courts or the Gua Musang Religious Office permitting the marriage.
It added it was unlawful for parents to marry off their children, who were under the legal minimum age, without written consent from a Syariah court’s judge.
It is an offence under Section 40 of the Kelantan Islamic Family Law Enactment, and the individuals involved could be fined up to 1,000 Ringit or jailed up to six months, or both, if found guilty.
