Haven’t heard much about the Premchai Karnasuta case in the past month? There have been moves behind the scenes to have the case moved to the Region 7 Criminal Court in Samut Songkhram province.

Thai PBS is reporting that the public prosecutor in charge of the Thungyai illegal hunting case has objected to the request of Italian-Thai Development boss Premchai Karnasuta to have his case transferred from Thong Phaphum provincial court in Kanchanaburi to the Region 7 Criminal Court’s anti-corruption litigation in Samut Songkhram province.

Region 7 special prosecutor of criminal litigation Mr Somjate Amnuaysawat told Thai PBS today (Thursday) that he wondered what was happening, saying the illegal hunting case was the primary case and could be tried separately from the bribery case in which Premchai and another defendant, Mr Yong Dodkrua, were already indicted at the court in Samut Songkhram.

He also pointed that since officials of Thungyai Naresuan wildlife sanctuary were based in Kanchanaburi province, he wondered whether it would be convenient for them to travel to Samut Songkhram to attend the hearings.

However, he said the Thong Phaphum prosecutor had already submitted his objection against the requested transfer of the illegal hunting case to the Thong Phaphum provincial court for consideration.

The Thong Phaphum court on Wednesday decided to submit Premchai’s request to the Appeals Court for consideration. The court also decided to adjourn the hearing scheduled Wednesday to August 27 when a ruling from the Appeals Court is expected to be announced in response to the request.

Meanwhile, former attorney-general Trakul Vinitchaipark wrote in his Facebook post that it has been 116 days since the illegal hunting case was exposed and it is steadily disappearing from the memory of the public.

- The Thaiger