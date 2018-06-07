About 4,000 counterfeit items, valued at around 2 million baht, included prohibited imported goods were torched at the incinerator in Phuket Town today (June 7).

The destruction of the fake goods was held this afternoon and led by Phuket Customs Office Chief Kanjana Suwachino.

Ms Kanjana says, “This is the final step in cases involving counterfeit and imported prohibited products that have been seized in Phuket in recent months. After the case is closed and sentences are handed down, items have to be publicly destroyed.”

“There are about 4,000 destroyed items which are valued about 2 million baht. Most items are counterfeit brand-name watches, eye glasses, shoes, bags, clothing, wallets and prohibited imported goods such as cigarettes, tobacco and baraku*.”

“Many illegals items are sold in Phuket especially at the beaches and around the tourist zones and popular markets. Officials are continuing to crackdown on this issue as we stamp out counterfeit goods.”

What is Baraku? (from the Tobacco Control Research and Knowledge Management Centre)

What contains Tobacco is dangerous whether it comes in the form of cigarettes or Baraku. Baraku has recently become popular among teenagers and those who enjoy nightlife activities. Smoking Baraku or Hookah is an alternative type of tobacco use, a method of smoking through which smoke is puffed through a waterpipe smoking device. The smoking devise has a bulb bubbler below and has a hose connection for suction. Baraku or Hookah is a traditional Arab form which nowadays has been adapted to feature various flavorings which appeal to young people. Baraku is popular in pubs, bars, and accommodations in Thailand. The most important thing about this smoking form is that people mistakenly believe that: (1) Baraku is less dangerous than cigarettes, and (2) women often believe that smoking Baraku produces a better image than smoking cigarettes. These beliefs are dangerously mistaken. Read more HERE.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong