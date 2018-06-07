A 17 year old boy has been arrested in Bangkok with an astonishing amount of illicit drugs.

8,670,000 methamphetamine pills, 37 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 2,822 ecstasy pills, 38 kilograms of crystal ketamine and 569 bottles of ketamine solution.

(Probably not all for personal use)

Pol General Chalermkiart Sriworakhan says police staked out an apartment on Soi Lard Pra Khao 37 in Lard Prao district at 10pm after learning that a major drug ring had been storing drugs there to distribute in Bang Khen, Chatuchak, Lard Prao, Khan Na Yao and Min Buri districts.

The teen was arrested after police saw him walking out while carrying a bag. Some drugs were found in the bag and the rest later discovered in his room.

Chalermkiart said the drug had been smuggled from the North for distributing in entertainment venues in the Bangkok districts.

SOURCE: The Nation

