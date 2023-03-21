Police free woman imprisoned by lesbian lover after a row

Police last night freed a woman imprisoned by her lesbian lover after a tempestuous row in Buri Ram. The captive woman said she does not want to press charges against her emotionally charged girlfriend.

Police were alerted to the confined woman’s predicament by a neighbour yesterday and a patrol car was sent to the building where she was imprisoned at 5pm.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim standing behind bars, which were secured with a chain and a padlock. The front entry gate was also double-locked, reported Bangkok Post.

According to the 31 year old woman, identified only as Yui, she had been locked inside by her lesbian lover, who had left for Udon Thani after a quarrel earlier in the day. Her partner reportedly told her that she would be away for four days, and suggested that Yui use the fresh food available in the restaurant building to cook for herself.

Yui, however, did not wish to remain confined and sought assistance from a neighbour, who in turn contacted the police. At about 6.30pm, authorities attempted to cut the padlock at the back of the building with bolt cutters. However, Yui climbed up to the balcony on the second floor and requested that the lock not be broken. She then made her way down from the roof of the first floor, with the aid of police officers who climbed up the wall to help her.

During questioning, Yui revealed that her partner had locked her up on four or five previous occasions. While she had a key to the gate, she could not locate it. Despite the alleged mistreatment, Yui did not wish to take legal action against her partner and admitted to having consumed alcohol before the incident.

After being rescued, Yui was taken to the Mueang Police Station, where her relatives were contacted to collect her. The lesbian partner has not been identified or arrested at this time.