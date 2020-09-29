Woman arrested for abandoning newborn baby on a bench in Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
Woman arrested for abandoning newborn baby on a bench in Phuket
Police tracked down and arrested a Burmese woman who allegedly left her newborn baby on a bench in Phuket’s Patong area last week. The mother faces charges of abandoning a baby.
The newborn was left in a reusable shopping bag on a bench behind a Krungthai Bank branch. A woman in the area heard the baby crying and found the newborn in the bag along with a bottle of milk, diapers and clothing. Police reviewed surveillance camera footage shows a woman, police later identified as Ei Ei Phyu, leaving the bag on the bench.
Police say the woman gave birth on September 9 at a local hospital in Surat Thani’s Phun Phin district. Ei Ei allegedly took a van from Surat Thani to Phuket on September 22 and stayed with a friend in Patong. The early the next morning, she allegedly left her baby on the bench before boarding a bus back to Surat Thani.
Burmese workers in the Patong area told police Ei Ei used to work at a local Indian food restaurant before she moved to Surat Thani to work as a rubber tapper. Ei Ei allegedly told police she is not in the position to raise a child.
In earlier reports, police said the baby is healthy and does not appear to have any injuries.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Sarasas school teacher charged with assault for allegedly abusing students
The Nonthaburi teacher, who allegedly beat and mistreated kindergarten students, faces charges of physical assault and violating the Child Protection Act. The charges follow reports of abuse after classroom surveillance camera footage from the Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School spread on the internet. Videos show a teacher, identified as Ornuma “Khru Jum” Plodprong, pushing a child to the ground, dragging another across the room and repeatedly hitting the kindergarten students.
Your comments…
• School administrators must be investigated.
• About time. This kind of abuse is the norm in Thai schools and it’s about time they did something about it.
• How about the other 3 adults who were in that room when it happens . NONE of them went forward to help that poor kid.
• Many expat teachers I came across when my daughter was still at school were ‘illegal’ & while they should accept blame, the schools which charge for expensive expat teaching should be held accountable.
Police say more charges for violating the Teachers Act could follow. They say 8 parents are also planning on pressing separate charges. Following the reports of alleged abuse, the Office of the Private Education Commission, or OPEC, set up a committee to investigate all of the 42 Sarasas private schools around Thailand.
Khru Jum, along with staff who allegedly witnessed the abuse, were fired. OPEC teamed up with the Department of Mental Health to send psychiatrists to the school to evaluate children.
Other video footage from the Sarasas school in Nonthaburi, a suburb in Bangkok, shows a male teacher grabbing a student by the arm. The teacher was identified as a 25 year old Filipino man named Marvin.
The video has sparked an online backlash and immigration officials went to the teacher’s house to check his paperwork and also checked more than 70 other foreign teachers at the school. Immigration officials have now reported that the Filipino teacher is not legal to teach in Thailand, is only on a tourist visa and down’t have a work permit.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Foreign teachers checked by immigration at Sarasas school after alleged student abuse
A foreign English teacher at a Sarasas private school in Nonthaburi was allegedly caught working without a proper visa and work permit after an immigration check. An investigation into all 42 Sarasas schools was prompted after a Thai teacher at the Sarasas Witaed Ratchapreauk School in Nonthaburi was allegedly caught on camera beating kindergarten students.
A Filipino English teacher at the school, who also allegedly mistreated a student, reportedly worked at the school on a tourist visa and didn’t have a work permit. Classroom surveillance camera footage shows a teacher, who Thai media identifies as “Teacher Marvin,” grabbing a student by the arm. The 25 year old Filipino teacher says he did not abuse the student and was just trying to get the student to the restroom because the student had a runny nose.
After the video was released of the Filipino teacher allegedly mistreating a student, immigration officials went to the school as well as the teacher’s home to check his paperwork. The Filipino teacher was not home or at school, but later reported to immigration.
The investigation and review of classroom surveillance camera footage started after videos of a Thai teacher at the school, identified as Ornuma “Khru Jum” Plodprong, were shared online. The videos show a teacher pushing a 3 year old student to the ground and pulling another across the classroom. Khru Jum, along with teachers who allegedly witnessed the abuse, were reportedly fired.
Reports from Thai media say immigration checked all 74 foreign teachers at the Nonthaburi school, but the Filipino teacher was the only teacher at the school found to be working illegally. The teacher was not “officially” hired by the school, but started working at the school in July on a monthly salary of 20,000 baht, according to the school.
The Office of the Private Education Commission, or OPEC, set up a committee to investigate the 42 Sarasas schools. The Immigration Bureau has not announced if they will do checks at the schools, but OPEC secretary general Attapon Truektrong has asked the Sarasas schools to make sure teachers have a license issued by the Teachers’ Council of Thailand. The commission is also making sure the schools are abiding by other rules such as maximum class size.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Chiang Mai
Russian man allegedly stabs Chiang Mai park officer, tries to break into tourist bungalow
A Russian man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to break into tourist bungalows and stealing property at a Chiang Mai national park and stabbed a park officer with a pair of scissors. The incident follows months of complaints from Thai tourists at the national park reporting missing property.
Thai media reports the 32 year old Russian man as ‘Cemnh Semin’ allegedly tried to rob a tourist bungalow at Doi Suthep-Pui National Park. Cemnh allegedly stabbed a night patrol park officer in the neck and head with a pair of scissors and ran off. Other park officers on duty were able to catch the man and call Chiang Mai Police. The wounded park officer was taken to a local hospital where he has been reported as being in a stable condition.
For months, Thai tourists at the Doi Suthep-Pui National Park say they’ve woken up in the morning with some of their belongings missing. Park officers stepped up their night patrol after the complaints. The officers say they were surprised at finding out the alleged robber was a Russian man.
The man will face a range of charges following further investigation.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Thai Residents
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Sarasas school teacher charged with assault for allegedly abusing students
Woman arrested for abandoning newborn baby on a bench in Phuket
Visa amnesty runs to October 31 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
7-Eleven delivery worker saves customer’s life
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Get a new stamp! Foreigners on a current 30 day visa extension can stay until November 30
When did Bangkok have its ‘good old days’?
Explosion at new oil refinery kills 2 technicians
Foreign teachers checked by immigration at Sarasas school after alleged student abuse
The first tourists to arrive next week on the Special Tourist Visa
Want to stay in Thailand? Get your visa figured out by October 31
Russian man allegedly stabs Chiang Mai park officer, tries to break into tourist bungalow
Alcohol ban for the end of Buddhist Lent this Friday
Woman and 2 children escape unharmed after car flips over in Pattaya
5 arrested in Pattaya with machine gun and crystal meth
Top 10 ways to avoid getting Dengue Fever
Visa amnesty runs to October 31 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
When did Bangkok have its ‘good old days’?
Quarantine could be reduced to 7 days from November, if border re-opening succeeds
Top 10 things that changed in Thailand during the Covid outbreak
Phuket Immigration handing out ‘conditional’ 14 day visas, pending investigations
New army chief declares he’ll protect Thailand’s monarchy and restore peace
Thai sex workers push for prostitution decriminalisation
Thailand seals its 2,000 kilometre border with Myanmar
4 Thai banks to be investigated for “suspicious transfers” after FinCEN files report
Flights to nowhere. The latest ‘cunning plan’ by Thai Airways
Thai Chamber of Commerce urges visa amnesty to be extended after today’s deadline
Thailand’s Special Tourist Visa to be approved tomorrow
Covid task force calls for extension to Thailand’s emergency decree
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Trending
- Environment1 day ago
Top 10 ways to avoid getting Dengue Fever
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago
Visa amnesty runs to October 31 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
- Cambodia10 hours ago
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
- Bangkok3 hours ago
When did Bangkok have its ‘good old days’?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago
Top 10 things that changed in Thailand during the Covid outbreak
- Thailand3 days ago
Flights to nowhere. The latest ‘cunning plan’ by Thai Airways
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Thai Chamber of Commerce urges visa amnesty to be extended after today’s deadline
- Tourism2 days ago
Thailand’s Special Tourist Visa to be approved tomorrow