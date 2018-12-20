UPDATE: The sea-going stray dog has disappeared from Ao Chalong | The Thaiger

Phuket
UPDATE: The sea-going stray dog has disappeared from Ao Chalong
Saranyoo Hassanai, who works at Chalong Bay, has spoken to Newshawk Phuket about the stray dog that had been hanging around Ao Chalong Pier for the past month, seemingly intent in finding its owner.
It jumps onto boats that are tied up to the pier, waiting to take tourists out to the islands.
Last Monday, it jumped into the water trying to find its owner, intent on following one the boats. This situation some netizens say has been repeated in the past.
The dog jumps on a pick-up taking tourists to the pier every day. Locals have been trying to help the dog and are worried that it keeps jumping into the water.
Khun Saranyoo says today the dog has not appeared as usual at the pier. Many people who have seen the dog everyday are wondering where the dog is as well as the real owner of the dog who apparently lives in Kata.
The owner has seen the video of the dog on The Thaiger. The owner says the dog disappeared from the house in Kata two months ago. He believes that a foreigner had stolen the dog.
Now it appears that the dog disappeared from the Chalong Pier and its recent routine of jumping on tour boats.
The owner says he hopes the dog is now safe and living with someone who will keep it and care for it.
SOURCES: Newshawk Phuket / The Thaiger
Phuket
Motorcyclist dies after collision with power pole in Koh Kaew
A motorbike driver has died at the scene after colliding with a power pole in Koh Kaew.
Phuket City Police were notified of the incident on Thepkrasattri Road, northbound, before the entrance of the Bang Khu Underpass at 5am this morning.
Police and emergency responders arrived to find the body of 20 year old Eakkarat Saelim from Nakhon Si Thammarat. His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital. There was a damaged motorbike nearby.
Police believe that Mr Eakkarat was heading from Phuket Town to Thalang. When he he arrived at the scene of the incident it appears he lost control of his motorbike and collided with the power pole.
Police are checking CCTV footage to determine the cause of the incident.
Phuket
Pedestrian killed in Thalang after being hit by taxi
PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket
A man who was crossing Thepkrasattri Road early this morning was hit by a taxi and died at the scene.
Thalang Police were notified of the incident on Thepkrasattri Road, northbound, in front of the Phra Nang Sang Temple in Thalang.
Police and rescue workers arrived to find a taxi, with its front panels damaged, parked on the side of the road. The taxi driver, 32 year old Rungprasan Sriwichai, was waiting for police at the scene.
Nearby rescue workers located the body of a man who was later identified as 66 year old Waranon Leesakun from Phuket. His body was covered with blood and taken to the Thalang Hospital.
The taxi driver told police that he was heading to the Phuket International Airport. He didn’t see Mr Waranon crossing the road.
Police conducted an alcohol breath test on the taxi driver but he was under the limit. Police are continuing their investigation.
Phuket
Reward offered to passenger who reported Phuket’s multi-tasking bus driver
PHOTO: The Phuket PR Office
A 5,000 baht reward has been offered to the passenger who filmed and posted video of Phuket’s ‘multi-tasking’ bus driver.
The Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) has fined the Phuket to Songkhla bus driver who, last Saturday, was captured on video, driving a bus full of passengers, with his young son sitting on his lap and making, what appears to be, live video chat calls.
Read more, and see the video about the man’s multi-tasking driving skills HERE.
The Phuket Land Transport Office Chief (PLTO) Banyat Kantha says, “The 5,000 baht fine will now be a reward to the passenger who reported this incident.”
“We have also ordered the bus company to give the bus ticket fee back to the passenger as she didn’t arrive at her destination.” (The woman got off the Phuket to Songkhla bus at the Tha Chatchai checkpoint at the top of Phuket island)
“The bus driver, Surachai, has expressed remorse about the incident and has quit his job.”
