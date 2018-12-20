UPDATE: The sea-going stray dog has disappeared from Ao Chalong | The Thaiger

Saranyoo Hassanai, who works at Chalong Bay, has spoken to Newshawk Phuket about the stray dog that had been hanging around Ao Chalong Pier for the past month, seemingly intent in finding its owner.

It jumps onto boats that are tied up to the pier, waiting to take tourists out to the islands.

Last Monday, it jumped into the water trying to find its owner, intent on following one the boats. This situation some netizens say has been repeated in the past.

The dog jumps on a pick-up taking tourists to the pier every day. Locals have been trying to help the dog and are worried that it keeps jumping into the water.

Khun Saranyoo says today the dog has not appeared as usual at the pier. Many people who have seen the dog everyday are wondering where the dog is as well as the real owner of the dog who apparently lives in Kata.

The owner has seen the video of the dog on The Thaiger. The owner says the dog disappeared from the house in Kata two months ago. He believes that a foreigner had stolen the dog.

Now it appears that the dog disappeared from the Chalong Pier and its recent routine of jumping on tour boats.

The owner says he hopes the dog is now safe and living with someone who will keep it and care for it.

SOURCES: Newshawk Phuket / The Thaiger

