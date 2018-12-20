Plain tobacco packaging by September 2019 | The Thaiger

Thai Life
Plain tobacco packaging by September 2019
The Thai government has made a new legislative announcement regarding plain packaging for cigarette packets, making it the first country in Asia, and first low and middle-income country to do so.
This legislation adds to the 2017 Tobacco Control Act, which currently mandates an individual must be 20 or older to purchase tobacco, bans tobacco advertising in the media, sponsorship, promotion or single stick sales.
As per the new legislation all tobacco products will have plain packaging by September 2019.
Australia was the first country to introduce plain packaging in 2012. A decision met by much opposition at the time from Tobacco companies.
Tobacco giant Philip Morris even tried to sue the Australian government over the limitations on packaging. Australia won the case in an international court and Philip Morris was ordered to pay for the government’s legal fees. This set a precedent in which other countries started to adopt the plain packaging.
In Thailand, graphic health warnings already cover 85% of the cigarette packets, but authorities don’t believe the impact has been high enough as yet. With over 11 million smokers in Thailand – one out of every five adults smokes – and over half men aged 35 to 54 do too.
Concern is now with the younger generation, as 1 in 6 young Thais use tobacco between the ages of 13 to 17.
On Wednesday the World Health Organisation (WHO) praised Thailand for bringing in stronger tobacco control measures, reflecting the country’s continuous efforts to promote well-being and health to its people.
While we wait to see the new plain packaging legislation come into effect we share with you John Oliver’s segment about tobacco from three years ago.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Hua Hin
Hua Hin expat postpones attempt to cross the Gulf. On a paddle board!
A Russian living in Hua Hin is attempting to cross the Gulf of Thailand. And he’s not going on the daily ferry. His mode of transport is just a paddle board.
Vladimir Kruchinin was scheduled to depart on Monday from the shores of Pattaya, according to his Facebook page.
“Exciting times at 4am for the start of our Pattaya to Hua Hin crossing… but it was not to be with technical difficulties with the support boat… back for another attempt soon!”
37 year old Vladimir will navigate the 110 kilometres across the Gulf of Thailand from Pattaya to Hua Hin using just his stand up paddle board. Bad weather on Monday forced him to postpone his initial departure date. He says he first started paddle boarding in 2016 and became hooked after renting a board from a resort at Sam Roi Yot beach.
“At that moment, I fell in love with stand up paddle boarding and within a week I had my own first board”, Vladimir told Thaivisa.
He told Thaivisa how he has lived in Hua Hin with his wife and son since 2012.
“Since that time, the sport plays a major role in my life. Thanks to SUP, I have improved my physique, have discovered many interesting places and have found new friends”.
“Usually in the daytime, I travel around 20 to 40 kms. When you are surrounded by such beautiful scenery in Thailand, a long way doesn’t seem so far. The first time I paddled over 70 km in one day, I realised that much greater lengths were possible.
“I had a dream of crossing the Gulf of Thailand from Pattaya to Hua Hin. At first, I was scared at the thought, but now I am determined to do it. The path will take me across about 110 km. I’m yet to achieve such distances in a day but I believe I am capable”.
You can follow Vladimir’s progress HERE.
SOURCE: ThaiVisa
Business
Bangkok Airways starts flights to Cam Ranh, Vietnam
Bangkok Airways is the latest airline to signal its intention to fly to Nha Trang beach and the Cam Ranh International Airport, the gateway to one of Vietnam’s popular holiday destinations.
Cam Ranh is also an emerging destination in is own right with unspoilt beaches closer to the airport than the popular Nha Trang.
Starting on January 25, Bangkok Airways will operate four flights weekly from its home base at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to Cam Ranh International Airport.
Flights are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday aboard a 144-seat Airbus 319.
Cam Ranh airport has recently been upgraded with a brand new US$163 million passenger terminal.
The airport can now handle 4 million passengers per year and is served by 30 international daily flights.
Russia’s S7 Airlines debuted direct flights from Novosibirsk to Cam Ranh this month, having launched a service from Irkutsk in November. It joins a long list of Russian charter carriers offering direct services into Vietnam.
Earlier this year, Vietnam Airlines introduced direct flights from Cam Ranh to Seoul in South Korea, joining VietJet Air, Jeju Air and Korean Air.
Just over a year ago, AirAsia started direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Cam Ranh following HK Express, the first airline to offer direct flights from Hong Kong.
Over the past few years Vietjet Air, China Southern, Air China, Jetstar Pacific Airlines, Loong Air and Sichuan Airlines have also started offering direct flights from Chinese cities including Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Changsha, Chengdu, Chongqing, Xi’an and Kunming.
Recognised as the gateway to nearby bustling beach city, Nha Trang, Cam Ranh is now drawing holiday makers to Long Beach, a 8-km stretch about a 10-minute drive from the airport.
SOURCE: Balcony Media Group
Bangkok
Orient Express luxury brand announces first hotel in Mahankhon
The King Power Mahanakhon Building in Bangkok, Thailand’s tallest, will have the world’s first Orient Express Hotel. At 78 storeys high, the Mahanakhon Building is currently the tallest building in Bangkok, pushing the slightly shorter Baiyoke Tower into second place.
Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, CEO of King Power Group, said they spent over 100 million baht on the new hotel.
The new AccorHotels luxury brand is set to open its doors in the first quarter of 2019 and is aiming at the top end of the traveling market.
“The Orient Express brand has been reinvented for the future, with a vision to build a collection of prestigious hotels, steeped in tradition, myth and adventure”, said Aiyawatt.
Accor acquired a 50% stake in Orient Express from French national rail company SNCF Group back in October 2017, with the intention of reviving the brand. The hotel company, now known as Belmond, used the Orient Express brand until 2014, but the company rebranded its hotels after its licensing deal with SNCF expired.
The Orient Express MahaNakhon Bangkok will include 154 rooms, including nine suites and two penthouses. Amenities will include an outdoor pool and Jacuzzi, and an Orient Express Spa by Guerlain.
On the second floor, guests will be able to dine at Mott 32, a Cantonese restaurant and cocktail bar named after 32 Mott Street, the site of New York City’s first Chinese convenience store.
The fifth floor will house Mahanathi by David Thompson, the latest venture from the Australian-born chef. Known for his expertise in Thai cuisine, Thompson was most recently affiliated with Michelin-starred restaurant Nahm in Bangkok.
Guests will also have access to the building’s MahaNakhon SkyWalk observation deck on the 74th, 75th and 78th floors, as well a rooftop restaurant and bar on the 76th floor with sweeping views of Bangkok.
