Two men arrested for illegal fishing, possession of baby sharks in Phuket

Two men have been arrested for illegal fishing in protected waters off Cape Panwa, in front of the Phuket Marine Resources Research Centre. One of the individuals was discovered in possession of four baby black-tip reef sharks, the Phuket News reported.

Officers from the centre apprehended 22 year old Kasidit Saeju in the early hours of Tuesday. He was found with the black-tip reef sharks, all measuring less than 50 centimetres in length. Saeju was taken to Wichit Police Station, where he faced charges for the illegal fishing of a protected species. The charge was recorded at 2.44am.

Later, around 10pm on Tuesday night, officials returned to arrest Wansawad Sawadlong, 40 years old, from Nonthaburi. Sawadlong was caught with two fishing rods and a cuttlefish. Similar to Saeju, Sawadlong was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with illegal fishing.

Both individuals faced additional charges for illegal fishing in the protected waters. The area in front of the research centre has been designated as a protected fishing zone since 2017.

The arrests serve as a reminder of the importance of conserving marine life, especially in protected zones which play a crucial role in preserving endangered species.