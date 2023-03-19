Tourists rescued from capsized boat headed for Phuket

Tourists rescued, photo by Thai PBS.

Tourists were rescued from a capsized boat headed for Phuket from Koh Lanta yesterday. The boat capsized in the Andaman Sea near Koh Ma.

Marine police and officials from the Hat Nopparat Thara National Park rushed to rescue the three tourists and four crew members after they received a distress call from the Andaman Adventure Company, the operator of the speed boat.

Luckily, the rescuers were able to bring all seven people to safety, Thai PBS reported. The rescuers brought the tourists and crew members to a hospital on Koh Phi Phi for first-aid.

Incidents of boats capsizing make headlines from time to time in Thailand.

Last month, nine Swedish tourists and a Thai boat driver were rescued from the Krabi sea in southern Thailand when their longtail boat capsized near Hong Island.

Follow us on :













The boat driver explained that his longtail boat “Mermaid” is beautifully decorated and modified to have a wooden roof, so tourists like to take photos on the boat. He said the group of tourists gathered in one spot of the boat to take a photo causing the boat to wobble. Once the longtail lost its balance water began to enter the hull causing the boat to capsize, explained Manit. Luckily, everyone was wearing life jackets and no one was injured.

Also last month, about 80 long-tail boats in Krabi that were modified by adding roofs are being called in. The Krabi Marine Office made the announcement after three long-tail boats had capsized in the last two months. The roofs make the boats less stable in stronger winds. They also make the small boats heavier which might have caused the capsizing incidents. The boats were being called to be re-tested for safety with the Krabi Marine Office. The office wanted to be sure of safety before the influx of tourists that is guaranteed for the Songkran Festival in April.