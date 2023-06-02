Thai Navy plants trees in Phuket to honour Queen’s birthday

Photo Courtesy of Phuket News

In honour of Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana’s upcoming birthday, officials from the Royal Thai Navy organised a tree-planting event in Phuket yesterday. The ceremony took place at Muang Thalang School, followed by the planting drive at nearby Bang Khanun Forest Park.

Vice Admiral Apakorn Youkongkaew, Commander of the 3rd Naval Region, presided over the event. Representatives from the Naval 3 Wife’s Club, local government officials, volunteers, and students from the school also participated. The project aimed to raise awareness about the importance of conserving forest resources and creating a healthy environment for the community.

The tree-planting event also served as a tribute to Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana’s birthday, which falls tomorrow. Her Majesty the Queen and His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn are scheduled to visit Phuket on that day, leading two official ceremonies on the island. Their Majesties will inaugurate the new Phuket Provincial Hall located at the Phuket Provincial Administration Center on Tha Kraeng Road on the south side of Phuket Town at 5pm. They will also officiate the setting of the foundation stone for the building that will become the Office of the Court of Appeal Region 8, reports Phuket News.

Coinciding with the royal visit and Her Majesty’s birthday is the major Buddhist holiday Visakha Bucha Day tomorrow. This holiday will invoke a nationwide ban on the sale of alcohol for 24 hours, starting at midnight today. Violators of the ban may face up to six months in jail or a fine of 10,000 baht (US$319), or both.

As Her Majesty’s birthday and Visakha Bucha are both national public holidays, with the auspicious occasions occurring tomorrow, the following Monday, June 5, will be observed as the substitution public holiday. All government offices, including Immigration, District Offices, and the local Department of Land Transportation office, will be closed tomorrow and on Monday, June 5.