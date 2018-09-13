Phuket
Vachira Phuket Hospital clarify a ‘failure to communicate’
Executives of Vachira Phuket Hospital have been forced to address the media following a video going viral on social media about a man being prevented access to the hospital to be with a relative in the emergency area.
The Hospital explained the issue in detail saying that a patient’s relative was disappointed with the service and not being allowed to be with his female relative. Another angle of CCTV footages has also been released. A report has been filed with police concerning the man’s behaviour whilst the hospital has accepted the issue was mainly caused through a failure of communication.
The explanation follows a video clip of a patient’s relative who rudely complained and reacted to hospital staff on Tuesday night.
Deputy Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital Doctor Weerasak Lorthongkam says, “The incident happened in front of the emergency area.”
“A male relative asked to get inside the emergency room as his female relative was inside. Hospital staff didn’t allow the man to go inside because there was already another relative inside the emergency area. The man argued with hospital staff trying to get access”
“The man slapped the hospital worker’s face before going inside the emergency room. The man also tried to use a chair to hit the nurse but his relatives stopped him. A report has been filed with police against the man for assault.”
“We except that the issue happened because there was a failure of communication. We are always trying to solve this problem when anxious relatives are waiting for news on patients. If hospitals staff speak impolitely, please report us and please don’t use violence.”
Phuket
Warning for boats going to sea in Phuket
The announcement was issued yesterday (September 12) stating that “the Typhoon Mangkhut in the Pacific Ocean is likely to move through The Philippines and Taiwan during the period from September 14-15.”
“It will then move into the South China Sea and move towards Hong Kong before making landfall over southern China by September 16-18 .”
“The strong south-west monsoon will continue over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. More rain and some heavy downpours are forecast for the country, especially in the western monsoonal areas - the Central, the East and the South (west coast).”
“The strong winds and waves in the Andaman Sea cold create waves up to 2-3 meters high. All boats should proceed with caution and small boats keep ashore until September 18.
"When goin...
Entertainment
M Beach Club makes waves at Mai Khao
Sip Champagne by the sea at the new M Beach Club.
Set on the broad, sandy shores of the island’s northern coast, M Beach Club welcomes you to drink, dance, dine, lounge and swim against an eminently Instagrammable backdrop.
This stretch of Mai Khao Beach, just 14 kilometres north of the international airport, comes with sprawling sea views and a natural soundtrack of waves lapping against the shore. Or take in the panorama from the club’s second floor which looks out over the endless blue waters of the Andaman.
In the afternoon, relax with an icy beer in one of the club's cosy lounge areas – sophisticated in their simplicity and inviting by design. As night falls, enjoy the seamless shift in atmosphere from low-key to up-tempo. A...
Food Scene
The 9th Floor in September specials
Gourmet lovers can now savour a five-course chef’s menu paired with premium wines from France, Germany, Italy and Australia in portions compatible with the dishes and the most discerning gourmet’s palate.
In September turbot, hailed as the monarch of Dutch fish, is being imported directly from the cold North Atlantic seas off Holland.
Chef Anthony Reynolds went the extra metre to learn how to prepare the turbot from a master, Henk Savelberg, of Savelberg, a Bangkok Michelin Guide one star restaurant.
Delicate fillets are topped with a crisp skin, which, itself, is a work of art. Other seafood dishes? Tuna tartar “amuse bouche,” followed by the blue crab appetizer and the lobster pre-main.
The "...
