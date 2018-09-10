‘Smart Bus, Smart Passenger’ introduced for Phuket’s local buses

Load up the free App and track Phuket’s local Po Thong buses in real time. Well that’s the idea.

The Global Positioning System (GPS) has been installed on 10 of Phuket’s local buses. These GPS local buses will be launched by the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) in October.

The Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) Chief Banyat Kanta says, “We are cooperating with local Phuket buses and the Po Thong pink buses of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO OrBorJor).”

“We are working on the ‘Smart Bus Smart Passenger’ project which will assist passengers when they are waiting for Phuket local buses.”

“Passengers will know how long they have to wait for the next bus in real time. They will also know the name of the bus driver. We are expecting that more passengers will start using Phuket’s local bus services.”

“There are now ten local buses traveling from Phuket to Tha Chatchai that have been installed with the new GPS service and connecting with ‘Application Bus Beam’. The private sector is providing a supporting budget for this new service. These GPS local Phuket buses will launch next month.”

“These buses are a unique and historical service and the new GPS and App add technology so we can conserve and improve Phuket’s local buses and the services to citizens and tourists.”