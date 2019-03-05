Russian woman dies after falling from fourth floor in Patong | The Thaiger

Phuket
Russian woman dies after falling from fourth floor in Patong
PHOTOS: Patong Police
A Russian woman has died after falling from the fourth floor at a hotel in Patong earlier today.
Patong Police were notified of the incident at the hotel on Ratchapatanusorn Road at 2.15am.
The foreign woman was identified by police as 27 year old Elena Kusovnikova, a Russian national. Her body was on the ground in front of the hotel. She was wearing a bikini when found. Doctors at Patong Hospital, less than 100 metres away, say she died from serious head trauma.
A friend of Ms Kusovnikova told police that they had checked in to the hotel on February 25. Last night they went to Bangla Road and back to their room at 1am this morning.
After they were drinking, Ms Kusovnikova’s friend went to sleep. She woke up after police arrived at the room when she discovered that her friend had fallen from the balcony.
Police says there were no signs of a struggle or fighting found in the room. At this stage police believed that Ms Kusovnikova fell from the fourth floor after she has been drunk and smoked cigarette.
The Russian consulate has been notified.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
Phuket
Motorbike driver dies after collision with minivan in Thalang – VIDEO
A motorbike driver died soon after colliding with a minivan at a U-turn in Thalang yesterday.
The Tha Chatchai Police were notified of the incident at 1.08pm yesterday on Thepkrasattri Road in Mai Khao.
Police and emergency responders arrived to find the silver minivan waiting for police. Nearby they found a man, later identified as 55 year old Kreangsak Sanaewit, who had sustained serious injuries.
He was rushed to the Thalang Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police say the minivan driver, 34 year old Alongkorn Saeyok, was heading from Phang Nga to Phuket Town. When the minivan arrived at the scene, the motorbike was crossing the road at the U- turn, seemingly not seeing the minivan. Some netizens have noted that the minivan appeared to be travelling at a high speed.
Police are continuing their investigation and may take further legal action.
04/03/62 #คลิป เมื่อช่วงบ่ายวันนี้ // เกิดอุบัติเหตุรถตู้ + รถมอเตอร์ไซค์ อย่างจัง หน้าโรงเรียนหงษ์หยก (สวนมะพร้าว) ถนนเทพกระษัตรี อำเภอถลาง จังหวัดภูเก็ต #NewshawkPhuketCr @Olan…C / @StarlighT Revolution
Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต on Monday, March 4, 2019
VIDEO: Newshawk Phuket
Phuket
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs (2019)
Lounge, chill, relax by the beach to the soothing sounds of waves crashing in from the Andaman Sea with some cool beats tapping out the rhythm of another Phuket night. Here are Phuket’s best beach clubs, our top 10 list. All are great, all have their own personality, all deserve a visit…
Catch Beach Club
Phuket’s best-loved beach club and beachfront venue and the place to be for sun-drenched days and hedonistic nights. Located on Bang Tao Beach, Catch is renowned for its great party atmosphere and international DJ appearances, its delicious cuisine day and night and the ever-flowing Champagne and Rose wine.
This coming ‘high’ season, music lovers will be spoiled for choice, Catch is presenting a fantastic line-up of House music legends from December 2018 through to April 2019. ‘Prok & Fitch’, will headline on New Year’s Eve. New York’s DJ Dennis Ferrer will entertain Phuket’s partygoers to his signature soulful house music on 4 January. London’s DJ Rae will take up a residency for two weeks in early January, Andrey Exx, one of the leading producers and DJs in Russia will ensure the Russian Christmas (6 January) and New Year (13 January) will be memorable and Mark Knight will return on 18 January, ahead of the acclaimed Bob Sinclar on 25 January. Bar open daily 9am until late, kitchen opens 11am and last food orders at 10pm.
Catch Beach Club, Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, 83110
Website | Facebook | Instagram
HQ Beach Lounge Restaurant
Found on Kamala Beach, here you can spend mellow sunny days at this laidback Phuket Beach Club, relaxing in comfy cabanas under the shade of casuarina trees. HQ Beach Lounge is a place that invites you to stay all day and entices you to linger on into the night and catch those infamous Phuket sunsets.
One of the newer beach lounges to open along Phuket’s west coast, it is regarded as one of the island’s best with stunning sea views. Kamala offers a beautiful stretch of sand to enjoy days on the beach and is found in the next bay over from the infamous party town of Patong.
This contemporary seaside hangout offers a casual menu with a healthy focus and fine flavours, HQ Beach Lounge Restaurant presents abundant choices including colourful salads, zesty dishes, comfort food and fresh seafood alongside amazing carefully crafted drink selection ranging from fresh smoothies to slightly more indulgent tipples. Open daily 9am until 10pm, kitchen opens 11am and last food orders at 9.30pm
118/17 Moo 3 Kamala, Kathu Phuket 83150
Website | Facebook | Instagram
Café del Mar
One of Ibiza’s most iconic venues, Café del Mar, has now opened its doors with a new beach club at Kamala Beach in Phuket. A carefully designed oasis for chill-out experiences. From culinary indulgence to A-list guest DJs, the venue is the community’s answer to what Phuket’s Beach Club scene was missing.
Reflecting the belief that we are what we eat, our confident cuisine aims to physically energise, appeal to the senses, and nourish the soul. On a journey of musical discovery, our visiting artists lead us on an adventure. Weekly performances from top DJs with the backdrop of Kamala beach. Sitting perfectly on Kamala beach and graced with Phuket’s best sunset, relax with complimenting tones of ocean blues and sandy hues. Café del Mar brings it’s weekly set of signature experiences, connecting like-minded people in a place like no other. Feel inspired by the beats and energized by the Phuket sunsets. We take pride in curating a vibrant mix of talent to Café del Mar, Phuket. In the pursuit of Phuket’s best beach club, patrons can expect to see an A-list of international talent. Collect your friends and allow us to host you for the party that you deserve. Whether celebrating milestones in life or simply enjoying being alive, let Café del Mar be your backdrop.
Led by Chef Jason, our food concept crosses all borders with something for everyone. This includes Thai, International, Japanese and Italian.
Dream Beach Club
The ultimate Phuket beach club destination combining poolside cool and beach side chic. Dedicated to creating a unique lifestyle experience, Dream Beach Club is your go to destination whether you are looking to relax or party. Featuring an annual entertainment calendar of world-class performers, artists, International DJ ‘s, seductive parties and exclusive events.
Baba Beach Club
Baba Beach Club, Phuket was envisioned with the intention of fusing together brio and bluster with glamour and grace located just 20 minutes north of Phuket International Airport, managed and developed by internationally acclaimed luxury pool villa hotel & residential estate Sri panwa.
Offering resort-style living of the highest quality, maximum privacy, and superior service on an exclusive unspoilt 42 rai beachfront on Natai beach. Both decadent, hip, and unpretentious dazzling those with a discerning taste for the best.
M Beach Club
Kudo Beach Club
Paradise Beach Club
Make memories to last a lifetime at Paradise Beach Club. Located in a pristine location just 8 minutes away from world-renowned Patong Beach, visitors can come to Paradise Beach daily from 9:00am. Take advantage of the complimentary shuttle bus service with specified drop-off locations to and from Patong. The white sands and crystal-clear waters await you here at Paradise Beach, where your paradise is our pleasure! Paradise beach club is open all year round and the only and the safest beach to swim in low season as protected and sourrounded by the bay.
Coast Beach Club & Bistro Phuket
Right on Karon Beach, one of Phuket’s most pristine sandy beaches! It is integral to the Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket which greets you on arrival with a sea of dusty pink Sino-Portuguese architecture, harking back to the early days of the island’s history and its tin mining and trading past in Phuket Old Town.
Choose your perfect spot at COAST Phuket Beach Club & Bistro between lounges, bars and dinning settings and settle in for the long sunny days. It’s the ultimate in laid-back cool – sipping chilled drinks, feasting on fresh food and sharing stories and laughter with friends.
Iguana Beach Club
Welcome to Iguana Beach Club. A relaxed and entertaining abode created by a group of friends who discovered and foresaw the potential of this tranquil private beach to be something much, much more. Hidden away along the Patong to Kamala Road, it’s nestled right on its own patch of west coast beach. Iguana Beach Bar is an upscale day and sunset bar situated on its own private beach with beautiful rock formations and bamboo decor to bring a back-to-nature atmosphere. This makes Iguana Beach Bar a perfect portrayal of the essence of a tropical holiday. Located on the west side of the island, we guarantee a memorable sunset of the glistening Andaman sea and warm magenta sky.
Phuket
Five metre king cobra caught in Kathu
PHOTOS: Pannakorn Pongpao/Kathu Rescue Foundation/Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation
A five metre king cobra has been caught at a worker’s house in Kathu.
Kusoldharm Rescue workers were notified of the king cobra discovered by a worker next to his house in the Kathu – Nakoh road in Kathu last night. Nokoh Road runs behind the Loch Palm Golf Course, between Kathu and Koh Kaew.
Rescue workers arrived to find the big king cobra in a bush next to the house. About 20 rescue workers were on site to catch the king cobra. It took about one hour to snare the reluctant reptile.
The king cobra was measured to be five metres long. It will be released to the forest in Khao Phra Thaeo Non-hunting Area in Thalang.
It is believed that there is at least one more king cobra in the area nearby.
