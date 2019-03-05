Russian woman dies after falling from fourth floor in Patong | The Thaiger

Lounge, chill, relax by the beach to the soothing sounds of waves crashing in from the Andaman Sea with some cool beats tapping out the rhythm of another Phuket night. Here are Phuket’s best beach clubs, our top 10 list. All are great, all have their own personality, all deserve a visit…

Catch Beach Club

Phuket’s best-loved beach club and beachfront venue and the place to be for sun-drenched days and hedonistic nights. Located on Bang Tao Beach, Catch is renowned for its great party atmosphere and international DJ appearances, its delicious cuisine day and night and the ever-flowing Champagne and Rose wine.

This coming ‘high’ season, music lovers will be spoiled for choice, Catch is presenting a fantastic line-up of House music legends from December 2018 through to April 2019. ‘Prok & Fitch’, will headline on New Year’s Eve. New York’s DJ Dennis Ferrer will entertain Phuket’s partygoers to his signature soulful house music on 4 January. London’s DJ Rae will take up a residency for two weeks in early January, Andrey Exx, one of the leading producers and DJs in Russia will ensure the Russian Christmas (6 January) and New Year (13 January) will be memorable and Mark Knight will return on 18 January, ahead of the acclaimed Bob Sinclar on 25 January. Bar open daily 9am until late, kitchen opens 11am and last food orders at 10pm.

Catch Beach Club, Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, 83110

Website | Facebook | Instagram

HQ Beach Lounge Restaurant

Found on Kamala Beach, here you can spend mellow sunny days at this laidback Phuket Beach Club, relaxing in comfy cabanas under the shade of casuarina trees. HQ Beach Lounge is a place that invites you to stay all day and entices you to linger on into the night and catch those infamous Phuket sunsets.

One of the newer beach lounges to open along Phuket’s west coast, it is regarded as one of the island’s best with stunning sea views. Kamala offers a beautiful stretch of sand to enjoy days on the beach and is found in the next bay over from the infamous party town of Patong.

This contemporary seaside hangout offers a casual menu with a healthy focus and fine flavours, HQ Beach Lounge Restaurant presents abundant choices including colourful salads, zesty dishes, comfort food and fresh seafood alongside amazing carefully crafted drink selection ranging from fresh smoothies to slightly more indulgent tipples. Open daily 9am until 10pm, kitchen opens 11am and last food orders at 9.30pm

118/17 Moo 3 Kamala, Kathu Phuket 83150

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Café del Mar

One of Ibiza’s most iconic venues, Café del Mar, has now opened its doors with a new beach club at Kamala Beach in Phuket. A carefully designed oasis for chill-out experiences. From culinary indulgence to A-list guest DJs, the venue is the community’s answer to what Phuket’s Beach Club scene was missing.

Reflecting the belief that we are what we eat, our confident cuisine aims to physically energise, appeal to the senses, and nourish the soul. On a journey of musical discovery, our visiting artists lead us on an adventure. Weekly performances from top DJs with the backdrop of Kamala beach. Sitting perfectly on Kamala beach and graced with Phuket’s best sunset, relax with complimenting tones of ocean blues and sandy hues. Café del Mar brings it’s weekly set of signature experiences, connecting like-minded people in a place like no other. Feel inspired by the beats and energized by the Phuket sunsets. We take pride in curating a vibrant mix of talent to Café del Mar, Phuket. In the pursuit of Phuket’s best beach club, patrons can expect to see an A-list of international talent. Collect your friends and allow us to host you for the party that you deserve. Whether celebrating milestones in life or simply enjoying being alive, let Café del Mar be your backdrop.

Led by Chef Jason, our food concept crosses all borders with something for everyone. This includes Thai, International, Japanese and Italian. Website | Facebook

Dream Beach Club

The ultimate Phuket beach club destination combining poolside cool and beach side chic. Dedicated to creating a unique lifestyle experience, Dream Beach Club is your go to destination whether you are looking to relax or party. Featuring an annual entertainment calendar of world-class performers, artists, International DJ ‘s, seductive parties and exclusive events.

Baba Beach Club

Baba Beach Club, Phuket was envisioned with the intention of fusing together brio and bluster with glamour and grace located just 20 minutes north of Phuket International Airport, managed and developed by internationally acclaimed luxury pool villa hotel & residential estate Sri panwa.

Offering resort-style living of the highest quality, maximum privacy, and superior service on an exclusive unspoilt 42 rai beachfront on Natai beach. Both decadent, hip, and unpretentious dazzling those with a discerning taste for the best.

M Beach Club

Witness the metamorphosis of Mai Khao from day to night at M Beach Club – a stylish beach club sanctuary on powdery sands boasting the best of contemporary Thai hospitality. Our beachfront bar offers a unique ambience, vibrant design and a suave sense of style, serving mouth-watering cocktails and delicious tapas-style nibbles while enjoying the sunset and sounds of the surf. As day turns into night, M Beach Club transforms into a lively, energetic place to let loose and enjoy as DJs and entertainment captivate you throughout the evening.

Kudo Beach Club KUDO Beach Club is one of the most trendy and entertaining Phuket Beach Clubs in all Andaman Sea region as well as being in the centre of the hottest tourist spot on Phuket Island. The new club is located in the heart of Patong. It is your destination and your destiny. KUDO is the ultimate beach club dedicated to creating a unique lifestyle experience for those looking for that ideal daytime destination to relax. Paradise Beach Club

Make memories to last a lifetime at Paradise Beach Club. Located in a pristine location just 8 minutes away from world-renowned Patong Beach, visitors can come to Paradise Beach daily from 9:00am. Take advantage of the complimentary shuttle bus service with specified drop-off locations to and from Patong. The white sands and crystal-clear waters await you here at Paradise Beach, where your paradise is our pleasure! Paradise beach club is open all year round and the only and the safest beach to swim in low season as protected and sourrounded by the bay.