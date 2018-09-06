Police hunting for thieves after break-ins at Phuket shops

Police are hunting for thieves who broke into three shops in Suan Luang Market in Phuket Town this morning.

The Phuket City Police were notified about incidents at the Suan Laung Market on Wirat Hongyok Road in Phuket Town around 8.30am.

60 year old Somboon Kleawkla, a food shop owner, says, “I was going to open the shop at 4am today. I discovered that the key and chain to the door was already cut off. Some snacks had disappeared. There wasn’t any money at the shop. This is the fourth time we’ve been broken into.”

“54 year old Chuleewan Apiwat, a clothes shop owner, says. “I was informed that thief broke into my shop. Many of our clothes and shoes have been stolen. But this is the first time it happened with my shop.”

Police say they’re now tracking down people involved after viewing CCTV footage.