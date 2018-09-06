Phuket
Police hunting for thieves after break-ins at Phuket shops
Police are hunting for thieves who broke into three shops in Suan Luang Market in Phuket Town this morning.
The Phuket City Police were notified about incidents at the Suan Laung Market on Wirat Hongyok Road in Phuket Town around 8.30am.
60 year old Somboon Kleawkla, a food shop owner, says, “I was going to open the shop at 4am today. I discovered that the key and chain to the door was already cut off. Some snacks had disappeared. There wasn’t any money at the shop. This is the fourth time we’ve been broken into.”
“54 year old Chuleewan Apiwat, a clothes shop owner, says. “I was informed that thief broke into my shop. Many of our clothes and shoes have been stolen. But this is the first time it happened with my shop.”
Police say they’re now tracking down people involved after viewing CCTV footage.
Drug suspect dies after Thalang police return fire
The Thalang Police were notified of the incident in front of a restaurant in Thepkrasattri Road, southbound through Thalang.
Thalang Police arrived to find a man who was later identified as 34 year old Pisit Boonsing being transferred on an ambulance. He was taken to Thalang Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. At the scene police found cartridges, a gun magazine and handgun on the ground.
“The incident happened at 2pm. Thalang Police went to a house in Thalang to arrest Pisit who was a drug suspect. When Pisit saw police, he ran out from the house and opened fire,” according to Thalang Police Chief Col Teerawat Liamsuwan.
“Pisit fled on a motorbike and travelled to the Khao Lan Intersection which is two kilometres from his house. Police tried to arrest him but he opened f...
Dog drowns off Nai Thon Beach
A dog has died after being pulled out of the water on the Nai Then shoreline shortly before midday today (Wednesday).
The small dog belonged to a lady who sells fruit shakes at the NaiThon Beach. Apparently, the dog had a fever and wasn't feeling well. It ventured close to the water, possibly to cool off. It may have been knocked off its feet by the incoming waves and become distressed.
Nai Thon Lifeguard Ohm Chnachaitaruearaksa saw the dog in distress and rescued it. Nai Thon lifeguards attempted canine CPR however the dog didn't respond, and died.
SOURCE: Facebook
Phase 2 of the Phuket Old Town underground cabling pushes out to March 2019
The Phuket City Municipality Mayor Somjai Suwansuppana says, “We believe that the construction is unlikely to be completed as in the original schedule. The project manager has extended the construction 230 days more until the end of March next year (2019).
“The reason the installation is running late is due to the areas being approved and checked for the underground cabling. In addition, workers can only work during the night time. The construction contractors installing the cabling in Phuket Old Town are trying to avoid traffic jams and interruptions too.”
“The underground cabling for the Phuket Old Town phase 1 on Thalang Road, Soi Rommanee, Dibuk Road and Yaowarat Road have already been completed.”
The Phuket City Mayor is warning of inconvenience to traffic in Old Phuket Town while...
