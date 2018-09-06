Woman drowns in underpass nearby her home

A Bangkok motorist has drowned this morning after her pickup stalled in rapidly rising floodwaters in an underpass leading to her housing estate, engulfing the vehicle.

Rescue workers from the Por Tek Tueng Foundation arrived soon after 2am near the Airport Rail Link’s Ban Thap Chang station.

Police say 41 year old Panumat Sae-tsae drowned inside the pickup in about 2.5 metres of water. The 100 metre long tunnel, leading to the housing estate she lived, runs under a railway line.

Panumat’s relatives told police she knew the tunnel was flooded but thought she could get through. The water rose rapidly, though, apparently because a water pump was out of order.

When her engine stalled, she called home for help, only for the water to quickly submerge the vehicle soon after. Panumat’s family paid workers to dive to her rescue but they were unable to get her out in time.

Rescue workers finally retrieved the body at 5.30am and took it to Police Hospital for an autopsy.

