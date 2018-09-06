Bangkok
Woman drowns in underpass nearby her home
A Bangkok motorist has drowned this morning after her pickup stalled in rapidly rising floodwaters in an underpass leading to her housing estate, engulfing the vehicle.
Rescue workers from the Por Tek Tueng Foundation arrived soon after 2am near the Airport Rail Link’s Ban Thap Chang station.
Police say 41 year old Panumat Sae-tsae drowned inside the pickup in about 2.5 metres of water. The 100 metre long tunnel, leading to the housing estate she lived, runs under a railway line.
Panumat’s relatives told police she knew the tunnel was flooded but thought she could get through. The water rose rapidly, though, apparently because a water pump was out of order.
When her engine stalled, she called home for help, only for the water to quickly submerge the vehicle soon after. Panumat’s family paid workers to dive to her rescue but they were unable to get her out in time.
Rescue workers finally retrieved the body at 5.30am and took it to Police Hospital for an autopsy.
STORY: The Nation
1.3 billion baht of fakes destroyed, overseen by Army chiefs
The Army has overseen the destruction of more than two million seized counterfeit items worth a combined street value of 1.3 billion baht. The 'ceremony' was held at an army base in Bangkok’s Don Mueang district today (Monday).
Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwon oversaw the event and watched as fake “brand-name” clothing, bags, shoes, sunglasses, cell phones, cosmetics – and wristwatches – were crushed at Army Air Defence Command Units headquarters.
The Royal Thai Police contributed 187,332 confiscated items, the Customs Department 1,732,965, and the Department of Special Investigation 181,050.
Prawit says more counterfeit goods would be seized as the government continues to improve the efficiency of a s...
Bangkok laundry explosion – 8 injured
Sutthisarn police station was alerted at 2.30am to the explosion at the laundromat, which is located in a shophouse at the front of Soi Inthamara 36.
The eight injured were rushed to Paolo Memorial Hospital, Ramathibodi Hospital and Ratchavithi Hospital.
When police and rescuers arrived at the scene, they found that blast had caused severe damage inside the shop and to the buildings and vehicles around it.
The shop, which opened just three days ago, was offering a free promotional service.
Police found four 48 kilogram gas cylinders connected to the dryers sta...
Men-only police academy riles rights groups
The women’s rights supporters said the national police office order of August 28 was backward and discriminatory. It didn’t only undermine women’s rights and violate the Gender Equality Act, but would affect victims of sex crimes since it is female police who mostly worked as interrogators in such cases, they said.
In rape cases, the law requires female officers to conduct the interview to minimise the victims’ discomfort.
Pol Col Chatkaew Wanchawee, a female interrogator who rose to the rank of superintendent, usually the highest a female can attain at a police station, says women investigators play a key role in questioning victims of sexual crimes.
She says the law was that male policemen can deal with...
