Phuket’s future: Seminar tackles bold new environmental rules

Phuket’s business leaders and environmental experts gathered yesterday, January 23 at the Royal Phuket City Hotel for a pivotal seminar titled Unlocking the Phuket Environment: Crisis or Opportunity?

Organised by the Phuket Chamber of Commerce and presided over by Chamber President Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, the event focused on the sweeping new environmental regulations announced by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE).

The seminar drew a large audience of entrepreneurs, investors, and stakeholders eager to understand the implications of the revised 2024 measures. Central to the discussions was the Cabinet’s controversial decision to allow construction above Phuket’s 80-metre height limit, a move expected to trigger a surge in hilltop developments, benefiting high-ground landowners.

Keynote speaker Rakkiat Deetphin, town planner and head of the Phuket City Development Support Group, provided a detailed analysis of the new regulations.

“These updates aim to enhance conservation efforts while aligning development with the city’s master plan.”

The lecture covered legal frameworks, including amendments to the Town Planning Law, Building Control Law, and Environmental Law, highlighting their impact on land use, construction, and zoning.

In his opening remarks, Kongsak emphasised the importance of the regulations for Phuket’s long-term sustainability.

“Phuket welcomed 13 million visitors in 2024, generating 480 billion baht in revenue. Protecting our natural resources is not just a responsibility but a necessity to maintain Phuket’s premium appeal.”

The seminar also facilitated interactive discussions, allowing attendees to exchange views on balancing development with environmental conservation.

“This is a critical step towards preserving Phuket’s natural beauty while promoting eco-friendly tourism and economic growth.”

Effective from December 13, 2024, the regulations aim to safeguard Phuket’s environment while fostering sustainable development, marking a turning point for the island’s future, reported The Phuket News.

Sustainable tourism in Thailand focuses on balancing economic growth with environmental preservation and cultural integrity. Thailand promotes eco-friendly activities such as nature-based tours, wildlife conservation projects, and community-based tourism in rural areas like Chiang Mai, Nan, and southern Thailand.