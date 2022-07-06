Phuket
Phuket will have a tsunami drill on July 20 following multiple small tremors offshore
There will be a tsunami evacuation drill in Phuket’s Thalang district on July 20 after a number of underwater earthquakes off the Nicobar Islands, some 500 kilometres away, increased local residents’ fears of a possible tsunami. Phuket tsunami
506 kilometres away from Thailand’s Andaman coast, the Andaman and Nicobar islands were continuously hit by 4.0 to 4.9 magnitude underwater earthquakes for three days. Starting on July 4 at 6am and continuing until this morning, July 6, there were more than 40 tremors. None of these caused any damage or changes to the sea water levels.
People who live in Thailand’s coastal areas would receive warnings if there was ever another tsunami. The warnings come from a number of detection warning systems, even though the 2 main tsunami warning buoys, strategically located in the Andaman Sea, are currently off line. The announcements would be broadcast in 5 languages: English, Thai, Japanese, Chinese and Russian.
The first warning would include information on the earthquake’s magnitude. The second warning would urge people to prepare for an evacuation. Depending on where the underwater quake eventuated, and its magnitude, residents along Thailand’s Andaman coast would have 30 minutes – 2 hours warning time.
The Phuket governor confirmed that he had given instructions to the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office, the deputy governor, Anuparp Rodkwan Yodrabam, and other organisations, to keep a careful eye on the situation.
They were tasked with making sure that the team, construction crews, and equipment were prepared to respond in the event of another tsunami. The 2004 Boxing Day tsunami along the Andaman coast was the first in recorded history in the area. A total of 8,212 people either died or went missing in Thailand on December 26, 2004.
“We have been prepared for it since Phuket people experienced the tsunami in 2004. We can’t be complacent. What is of high importance is the safety of the people.”
According to the Chief of the Phuket disaster prevention and mitigation office, a strong southwest monsoon, a lot of rainfall, and a king tide caused sea waves to wash across low-lying roads in a few locations along Phuket’s west coast on Sunday afternoon, July 3.
“I can assure you that the high tide had nothing to do with a tsunami. For a tsunami to form there must be an earthquake with a magnitude of seven or more on the Richter scale along the Nicobar fault line. The National Disaster Warning Centre closely monitors all factors which may lead to earthquakes and a tsunami.”
There are 19 warning towers located all across Phuket, and every Wednesday at 8am, the national anthem is played to test them.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok authorities remove transformers belonging to lot that caused fire
Sri Lanka PM tells bankrupt nation to prepare for ‘difficult journey’
Suspected insurgent shot dead by police in southern Thailand
BISP student, Puthi, invited to Europe as part of GSPDP/ITF/ATF 14&U tennis team
Phuket will have a tsunami drill on July 20 following multiple small tremors offshore
Songkhla officials investigate migrant smuggling network
Thailand to receive new LAAB Covid vaccine by end of the month
Attempt to bring an ancient Khmer sculpture home from NYC
Pattaya’s prisoners clean the city’s sewers to prevent flooding
What are transfer fees in Thailand property purchase and who pays them?
Mayor delivers election promise to rid Pattaya of its ugly cables
Migrant workers – even undocumented – can stay until 2025
Army helps repair houses of elderly and disabled in Phuket
Thailand’s tourism sector is asking for an additional 1 billion baht budget
Thailand agrees to build economic community with China
Burmese migrants reportedly stab Chon Buri man in revenge for deportation
UPDATE: 19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
Price of made-to-order food surge in Thailand
Norwegian man stabs himself in Pattaya hotel
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
Thai health chief received special drug due to obesity, not privilege
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
Storm ‘Chaba’ to impact Thailand, meteorologists say
Thailand tourism: 9.3 million arrivals predicted, south busy
Bangkok is best city in Southeast Asia according to travel mag
Thai bank apps crash on payday causes customer outrage
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Laos3 days ago
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
- Phuket2 days ago
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
- Economy2 days ago
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
- Expats3 days ago
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
- Best of1 day ago
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
- South3 days ago
Thailand tourism: 9.3 million arrivals predicted, south busy
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok is best city in Southeast Asia according to travel mag
- Bangkok2 days ago
BKK Airport reports increase in flights after Thailand Pass nixed