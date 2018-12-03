Phuket surf lifesavers wrap up local comp at Patong Beach | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Phuket Lifeguard Service

This year there were 19 teams for Open men’s and women’s divisions and 13 teams for Youth Boys and Girls.

The winners of the event were The Zemberles Life Saving Team from The Philippines. Second place went to locals, the Nai Harn Surf Lifesaving Club. Third place went to the Sabah Life Saving Team from Malaysia.

In the Women’s Ppen the winners were Zemberles Life Saving Team. Second place to Le Meridien Hotel Team. Third place to the ATUS team.

In Youth Boys the winner was Nai Harn Surf Lifesaving Club and in Youth Girls, the Nai Harn Surf Lifesaving Club was successful as well.

The Phuket Lifeguard Service wants to thank the Patong Municipality, Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup, Phuket Lifeguard Club, Phuket Lifeguard Service, Nikorn Marin,Nontasak Marin, ATUS, Phuket Association for supporting the event.





