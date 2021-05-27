Phuket
Phuket study confirms Sinovac vaccine offers 80% protection
A study on the southern island of Phuket indicates that inoculation with the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine reduces the chance of contracting the virus by more than 83%. Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry says around 22% of the island’s population has now received both doses of the Sinovac vaccine, with 45% having received the first dose.
According to a Nation Thailand report, Kiattiphum says a study of vaccinated people in the “high-risk” category, who came into close contact with Covid-19 patients, confirms the drop in transmission risk.
“We studied 1,366 people in the high-risk group who had close contact with confirmed patients in Phuket. We found that the chance of contracting the virus had dropped by 73.1% among those who had their first jab and by 83.3% among those who got both jabs.”
Kiattiphum adds that out of 31 Covid-19 patients who had received the first dose of Sinovac, only 4 went on to develop pneumonia. 6 patients who had received both doses of Sinovac showed no signs of pneumonia. The medic points to the fact that there have been no new infections reported in Phuket residents who’ve received both doses of the vaccine.
“Also, since the start of May, Phuket has seen no new patients among those who have received both doses of Sinovac. This proves that Sinovac is effective in preventing the transmission of the virus and reducing the chance of developing severe symptoms.”
Despite this, he adds that the advice to wear face masks in public, maintain social distancing, and wash hands frequently still remains.
Phuket is gearing up for a July 1 re-opening which will see quarantine waived for fully vaccinated tourists. The island has its work cut out for it however, as the “sandbox” scheme requires 70% of the population to be vaccinated before then. All eyes will be on how Phuket fares, as other tourist destinations, such as Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phang Nga, and Surat Thani aim to follow suit.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Tourism
Thai Airways introducing limited direct flights between Europe and Phuket
Thai Airways is testing the waters (so to speak) by introducing a limited number of direct flights from Europe to Phuket, ahead of the southern island’s July 1 re-opening. The national carrier, currently in the throes of restructuring after teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, has started selling direct flights from 4 European cities to Phuket. According to a Bangkok Post report, the flights are initially aimed at hundreds of tour agents, who will be invited to take test trips during the third quarter.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is working with Thai Airways on a number of direct flights from Paris, Frankfurt, London, and Copenhagen. The flights will operate in a triangular pattern, flying directly into Phuket, but stopping at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi on the return leg. It’s understood each route will have 1 returning flight per week. Thai Airways is also planning direct flights to Phuket from Seoul and Taipei, with flights from Tokyo yet to be confirmed.
Siripakorn Cheawsamoot from the TAT says initially, demand is expected to be light, as a result of travel restrictions both here and abroad. With Thailand’s emergency decree extended until July 31, the Phuket flights will be classed as semi-commercial and passengers will still need to get a Certificate of Entry before travelling.
In addition, some countries are placing restrictions on their people travelling to Thailand, in light of the third wave of infections in the Kingdom. The country is on the UK’s amber list, meaning any one returning to the UK from Thailand needs to self-quarantine at home for 10 days. Siripakorn admits that such restrictions will discourage some from travelling to Phuket, even with the island waiving quarantine for vaccinated arrivals.
He adds that once the Covid situation improves in the Kingdom, the number of arrivals will pick up, pointing out that places like Phuket and Samui have the advantage of limited entry points, meaning health screening can be carried out more efficiently.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
93% of Covid samples from April test positive for variant found in the UK
The Covid-19 variant first detected in the United Kingdom is said to have been found in many of the cases detected in April. Out of 300 samples, 93% tested positive for the mutated strain, B.1.117, according to director general of the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Sciences, Supakit Sirilak.
The latest outbreak of Covid-19 started in clusters in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai nightlife districts. Early on in the outbreak, health officials detected the Covid-19 variant, which is said to be more contagious than the original strain of the coronavirus. Over the past 2 months, more than 100,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 700 Covid patients have died.
This month, 3 more Covid variants have been detected in Thailand, including the strain first found in Brazil which was detected and contained in quarantine.
In the Deep South province Narathiwat, 11 people in the Tak Bai district have tested positive for the B.1.351 variant of the virus first found in South Africa. The patients are now in quarantine to contain the virus and health officials are rolling out active testing.
In Bangkok, 62 people have tested positive for the B.1.617 variant, which was first detected in India, with the first cases detected at a construction camp in the Lak Si district.
Supakit says the Covid-19 vaccines are still effective against the variants found in India and the UK.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Pattaya
Pattaya plans for reopening with no quarantine for vaccinated travellers
Pattaya will reopen to foreign tourists this year under a model similar to Phuket… but only if 70% of residents are vaccinated against Covid-19. Local officials are seeking more vaccine doses in an effort to reach herd immunity and bring people back to one of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations.
Under the plan “Pattaya, Move On,” quarantine in Pattaya would be waived for foreign travellers who are vaccinated against the coronavirus. Pattaya mayor Sontaya Kunplome says they plan to reopen to foreign tourists during the fourth quarter of the year. City officials are targeting tourists from Germany and Russia.
The mayor says only tourists who are fully vaccinated and are travelling from countries that are classified as a low risk by the Public Health Ministry will be allowed to enter Pattaya under the proposed plan. Travellers will need to stay in Chon Buri’s Sattahip and Banglamung districts, which includes Pattaya, for 14 days before travelling to other areas. During their stay, tourists will need to download a tracking application and report to health officials each week.
Children who are under 12 years old and too young to be vaccinated can enter with their families, but they must be tested for the coronavirus at least 72 hours before travelling to Thailand and they must present a Covid-free certificate.
Those travelling to Pattaya under the proposed travel model will need to stay at a hotel that is certified by the Safety and Health Administration.
The plan still needs to be presented to the Public Health Ministry and then approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
