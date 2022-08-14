Phuket
Phuket police nab 3,373 meth pills from 5 suspects
After two suspects were arrested in Phuket last week for having thousands of meth pills , 5 more meth suspects have been arrested on August 10-11. The 5 men were arrested in different areas of Phuket. Altogether, police ended up seizing 3,373 meth pills.
One man was arrested in the west coast town on Karon. The 31 year old man, Charin ‘Arm’ Innoom, had 1,909 meth pills. He also had two guns with two bullets. Arm is being charged with having category 1 drugs with intent to sell, as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
Another man was arrested in the Wichit neighbourhood of the main city district. The man, 26 year old Niram ‘Nat’ Samoo Lanlongsa, had 15 meth pills and a gun. He is facing charges of having category 1 drugs, as well as illegal possession of a firearm.
In another neighbourhood of Phuket’s main city district, Rassada, police arrested 23 year old Jirayut ‘Benz’ Datjarit. Benz had 41 meth pills, and 0.08 grammes of crystal meth. He faces charges of having category 1 drugs with intent to sell, as well as illegally using drugs.
In the east coast town of Chalong, police arrested 30 year old Nattapong ‘Mos’ Hansantear. Mos had 800 meth pills. He faces the charge of having category 1 drugs with intent to sell.
In Kathu district, police arrested two men. The men are 39 year old Narongchai ‘O’ Srisooksai, and 39 yera old Sommai ‘Mai’ Noppakao. The two had 608, 30 ecstasy pills, and about 2.5 grammes of crystal meth. They also had 2 guns with 85 bullets. O and Sommai face charges of illegal possession of category 1 drugs with intent to sell, as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
In the two meth busts in Phuket last week, police had seized a total of 3,563 meth pills from two men.
Meth continues to be the most popular, cheap, and readily available illicit narcotic in Thailand and all of southeast Asia, where the synthetic drugs trade is booming.
Last year alone, more than one billion meth pills were seized in the east and southeast Asia, according to a report released by the United Nations. It is considered the “drug of greatest concern” in the region by the UN.
In April, Thai police arrested more than 120,000 drug suspects in the past six months. They had seized more than 2.4 billion baht in assets and confiscated more than 260 million pills of illegal substances, including meth.
SOURCE: The Phuket Express
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
VIDEO: Young Thais have a blast at Pattaya Music Festival weekend 2
Anti-Corruption Network complains of smelly wastewater in coastal Thai province
Flooding from overflowing rivers soaks Chiang Rai and the border
Phuket police nab 3,373 meth pills from 5 suspects
Pattaya night club owner gives free meals on Thai Mother’s Day
Current Thailand Visa Options for Digital Nomads
Police find fake Covid-19 tests worth millions in central Thailand
UPDATE: Rushdie is talking again, attacker pleads not guilty
Thief caught after showing off on TikTok the money he “earned”
Singaporean car driver dead, 7 injured in Phuket crash with bus
FDA says Thailand unaffected by contaminated Haagen-Dazs
Foreign parrotfisher in Krabi says he’s sorry
17 year old the 18th victim of Mountain B fire, 27 still in hospital
After poor South Koreans die in flooded basement home, will there be change?
10 Unique Superstitions of Thai People
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
Cheap sound absorption panels believed to be cause of Mountain B fire
Emirates is recruiting cabin crew in Thailand
10 year old killed & 5 injured after pickup hits motorbike sidecar
Thai woman murders her abusive boyfriend in front of a monk
Thailand has 5 BA.2.75 antibody-resistant Covid-19 sub-variant
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of3 days ago
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
-
Best of3 days ago
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
-
Thailand3 days ago
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
-
Thailand3 days ago
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
-
Events3 days ago
BKFC THAILAND 3: Moment of truth set for September 3
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand workers could earn over 100,000 baht in Saudi Arabia
-
China3 days ago
Another new virus found in China reportedly spread from shrews
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Free noodles for beach cleaners after Pattaya Music Festival mess