Connect with us

Phuket

Phuket police nab 3,373 meth pills from 5 suspects

Published

 on 

After two suspects were arrested in Phuket last week for having thousands of meth pills , 5 more meth suspects have been arrested on August 10-11. The 5 men were arrested in different areas of Phuket. Altogether, police ended up seizing 3,373 meth pills.

One man was arrested in the west coast town on Karon. The 31 year old man, Charin ‘Arm’ Innoom, had 1,909 meth pills. He also had two guns with two bullets. Arm is being charged with having category 1 drugs with intent to sell, as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Another man was arrested in the Wichit neighbourhood of the main city district. The man, 26 year old Niram ‘Nat’ Samoo Lanlongsa, had 15 meth pills and a gun. He is facing charges of having category 1 drugs, as well as illegal possession of a firearm.

In another neighbourhood of Phuket’s main city district, Rassada, police arrested 23 year old Jirayut ‘Benz’ Datjarit. Benz had 41 meth pills, and 0.08 grammes of crystal meth. He faces charges of having category 1 drugs with intent to sell, as well as illegally using drugs.

In the east coast town of Chalong, police arrested 30 year old Nattapong ‘Mos’ Hansantear. Mos had 800 meth pills. He faces the charge of having category 1 drugs with intent to sell.

In Kathu district, police arrested two men. The men are 39 year old Narongchai ‘O’ Srisooksai, and 39 yera old Sommai ‘Mai’ Noppakao. The two had 608, 30 ecstasy pills, and about 2.5 grammes of crystal meth. They also had 2 guns with 85 bullets. O and Sommai face charges of illegal possession of category 1 drugs with intent to sell, as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

In the two meth busts in Phuket last week, police had seized a total of 3,563 meth pills from two men.

Meth continues to be the most popular, cheap, and readily available illicit narcotic in Thailand and all of southeast Asia, where the synthetic drugs trade is booming.

Last year alone, more than one billion meth pills were seized in the east and southeast Asia, according to a report released by the United Nations. It is considered the “drug of greatest concern” in the region by the UN.

In April, Thai police arrested more than 120,000 drug suspects in the past six months. They had seized more than 2.4 billion baht in assets and confiscated more than 260 million pills of illegal substances, including meth.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Pattaya30 seconds ago

VIDEO: Young Thais have a blast at Pattaya Music Festival weekend 2
Pollution1 hour ago

Anti-Corruption Network complains of smelly wastewater in coastal Thai province
Weather1 hour ago

Flooding from overflowing rivers soaks Chiang Rai and the border
Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket police nab 3,373 meth pills from 5 suspects
Pattaya4 hours ago

Pattaya night club owner gives free meals on Thai Mother’s Day
Thailand5 hours ago

Current Thailand Visa Options for Digital Nomads
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Central Thailand5 hours ago

Police find fake Covid-19 tests worth millions in central Thailand
World6 hours ago

UPDATE: Rushdie is talking again, attacker pleads not guilty
Crime8 hours ago

Thief caught after showing off on TikTok the money he “earned”
Road deaths20 hours ago

Singaporean car driver dead, 7 injured in Phuket crash with bus
Thailand20 hours ago

FDA says Thailand unaffected by contaminated Haagen-Dazs
Crime22 hours ago

Foreign parrotfisher in Krabi says he’s sorry
Chon Buri23 hours ago

17 year old the 18th victim of Mountain B fire, 27 still in hospital
Economy23 hours ago

After poor South Koreans die in flooded basement home, will there be change?
Thailand24 hours ago

10 Unique Superstitions of Thai People
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending