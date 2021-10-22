Phuket
Phuket officials confirm island’s recovery plan following sandbox “success”
The southern island of Phuket is looking to the future, with ambitious plans to evolve into a tourism, education, and service innovation hub between 2023 and 2027. The Bangkok Post reports that officials are preparing to launch the “Together Phuket Stepping Forward” campaign, in line with the country’s imminent re-opening.
Governor Narong Woonciew says the campaign will follow on from the apparent success of the island’s sandbox scheme. The campaign is the result of a consensus reached at a town hall meeting yesterday, which was attended by the Phuket Tourist Association and representatives of various public and private agencies.
According to the Bangkok Post report, officials are seeking to grow revenue across the island, while continuing to make improvements to the sandbox scheme. Phuket was one of Thailand’s top tourist destinations prior to the pandemic, generating 442 billion baht in tourism revenue in 2019. The island was hit hard by Covid-19, with tourist numbers plummeting and many businesses shutting up shop. Officials say the revival of tourism, through the sandbox scheme, has generated 2.14 billion baht from over 70,000 tourists (over 31,000 of them foreigners) between July and September.
Bhummikitti Ruktaengam from the Phuket Tourist Association says the latest sandbox figures show that 51,748 tourists spent around 62,000 baht each per trip. However, the island needs more visitors. Bhummikitti says that in order to increase employment on the island, and spread the revenue further, Phuket needs around 10,000 visitors a day. He says a number of measures have been proposed to help achieve this, including lowering Covid-19 insurance policy conditions and fees for low-risk groups.
Meanwhile, in related news, the director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, Weerasak Lorthongkham, says Covid-19 infections on the island continue to fall thanks to the vaccine rollout and proactive case finding.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Expelled monk returns to southern Thailand to celebrate birthday
Largest petrochemical producer to cut greenhouse gas emissions
Phuket officials confirm island’s recovery plan following sandbox “success”
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Indonesia cuts Covid-19 quarantine period to 5 days
Expect thunderstorms and strong winds over the next day
Road safety group says bad roads to blame for many motorbike accidents
Government outlines 3 entry schemes for international travellers from November
46 countries permitted to travel to Thailand from November 1, and quarantine details
46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from November 1
Bangkok’s 2 airports prepared to welcome international travellers
Alleged launderer for drug kingpin arrested, 70 million in assets seized
Thailand News Today | PM tells the media to ‘chill’, Large hospital flooded, Woman dies after Vax | Oct. 21
Vatican launches Click to Pray 2.0 app to encourage prayer
Full Moon Party attempt Saturday muted by Covid-19 restrictions
Court rules “Jo Ferrari” suspect died of deliberate suffocation
Thailand requires 3 million baht insurance for ‘retirement’ visas
38 countries reportedly on short list for no-quarantine reopening
5 no-quarantine countries named, 17 Thai provinces reopening
Thai Twitter goes crazy as Russell Crowe tweets Sandbox visit
Travellers after November 1 told to book quarantine hotels
46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from November 1
Tourism operators: Russians and others need clear entry rules
Government outlines 7 conditions of quarantine-free re-opening
Singapore allows vaccinated travellers from 8 countries to enter starting Tuesday
Cabinet approves long-stay visa regulations as Thailand seeks more foreign investment
Thailand plans huge reopening event with matching price tag
46 countries permitted to travel to Thailand from November 1, and quarantine details
Over 100 customers, bar manager charged in Bangkok pub raid
Certificates of vaccination can now be submitted through Mor Prom app from today
Bangkok authorities and hotels prepare for returning travellers
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Expats2 days ago
Thailand requires 3 million baht insurance for ‘retirement’ visas
- Thailand2 days ago
Travellers after November 1 told to book quarantine hotels
- Thailand2 hours ago
46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from November 1
- Thailand24 hours ago
Government outlines 7 conditions of quarantine-free re-opening
- Thailand2 days ago
Cabinet approves long-stay visa regulations as Thailand seeks more foreign investment
- Thailand2 hours ago
46 countries permitted to travel to Thailand from November 1, and quarantine details
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Certificates of vaccination can now be submitted through Mor Prom app from today
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok authorities and hotels prepare for returning travellers