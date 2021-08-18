Family of Phuket murder suspect does not plan to request bail

The family of Teerawat Thothip, the man who allegedly killed 57 year old Swiss national Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, does not plan to request bail for him. Region 8 Police Commander Kitrat Panpetch confirmed the family’s lack of interest in Teerawat’s bail.

Kitrat delivered the news recently at the Phuket Checkpoint.

27 year old Teerawat allegedly confessed on August 8 to throttling Nicole to the point of unconsciousness. The Phuket News says Teerawat denied attempting to rape Sauvain-Weisskopf, but he is also currently charged with attempted rape.

Kitrat says Teerawat is being held at the Phuket Provincial Prison while police wait for the autopsy report from Bangkok forensic police. Kitrat says they don’t want to rush the forensic police because officials understand their work takes time and they need to be thorough.

The pending autopsy results will determine if police will file additional charges against Teerawat.

Kitrat went on to say that police already have the suspect’s confession and evidence against him, which is enough for prosecution. He then reassured the public that there is no problem with this issue and that there is nothing to worry about.

The commander adds that pertaining to tourists’ safety, the national police commissioner-general has ordered Region 8 police to make safety measures for the locals as well the tourists in the provinces that are under the Region 8 police’s jurisdiction. Phuket Police recently announced they would be checking for outstanding arrest warrants at the Phuket Checkpoint.

“I have ordered police in the provinces to patrol and share information with the provincial government in order to create safety measures for tourists. I have also ordered them to investigate risk locations in their provinces and create measures to make the places safer,” says Commander Kitrat.

“The suspect’s wife and relatives have accepted that the suspect killed the tourist and will not file a request for bail,” adds Kitrat.

The shocking news of Nicole’s slaying put Phuket under the global microscope and has led PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to call on government agencies to tighten safety to support tourists in Phuket.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

