Phuket
Family of Phuket murder suspect does not plan to request bail
The family of Teerawat Thothip, the man who allegedly killed 57 year old Swiss national Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, does not plan to request bail for him. Region 8 Police Commander Kitrat Panpetch confirmed the family’s lack of interest in Teerawat’s bail.
Kitrat delivered the news recently at the Phuket Checkpoint.
27 year old Teerawat allegedly confessed on August 8 to throttling Nicole to the point of unconsciousness. The Phuket News says Teerawat denied attempting to rape Sauvain-Weisskopf, but he is also currently charged with attempted rape.
Kitrat says Teerawat is being held at the Phuket Provincial Prison while police wait for the autopsy report from Bangkok forensic police. Kitrat says they don’t want to rush the forensic police because officials understand their work takes time and they need to be thorough.
The pending autopsy results will determine if police will file additional charges against Teerawat.
Kitrat went on to say that police already have the suspect’s confession and evidence against him, which is enough for prosecution. He then reassured the public that there is no problem with this issue and that there is nothing to worry about.
The commander adds that pertaining to tourists’ safety, the national police commissioner-general has ordered Region 8 police to make safety measures for the locals as well the tourists in the provinces that are under the Region 8 police’s jurisdiction. Phuket Police recently announced they would be checking for outstanding arrest warrants at the Phuket Checkpoint.
“I have ordered police in the provinces to patrol and share information with the provincial government in order to create safety measures for tourists. I have also ordered them to investigate risk locations in their provinces and create measures to make the places safer,” says Commander Kitrat.
“The suspect’s wife and relatives have accepted that the suspect killed the tourist and will not file a request for bail,” adds Kitrat.
The shocking news of Nicole’s slaying put Phuket under the global microscope and has led PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to call on government agencies to tighten safety to support tourists in Phuket.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Family of Phuket murder suspect does not plan to request bail
GMT | Mating macaques in Hua Hin, Phuket adds extra checks at border | August 18
18 arrested at Bang Lamung birthday party, ecstasy reportedly present
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Massage businesses file class action suit against government over Covid restrictions
Thammasat University seeks to import alternative Covid-19 vaccines
Woman who stole over 250 million baht from sick mother sentenced to 12 years
Government says Sinovac works, despite claims of lower efficacy against variants
Wednesday Covid Update: 20,515 new cases and 312 deaths
Cabinet approves 9.3 billion baht for procurement of Pfizer doses
Awesome places to visit in Northern Thailand
Royal Thai Police issue warning on scams and online threats
Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
Thailand News Today | 7+7 approved for Phuket, new record Covid deaths | August 17
Top 10 attractions to visit in Thailand according to locals
Saint-Tropez wildfire forces thousands to leave French resort hotspot
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
Tourism officials to launch major Phuket marketing campaign overseas
Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
Phuket officials identify “risky” tourist spots following holidaymaker’s murder
Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
Officials say mass testing and isolating in next 2 weeks could flatten Covid-19 curve
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
Phuket Sandbox Express Bus to be ended August 16
Covid-19 plan recruits 2,000 pharmacies in Bangkok to assist
Expert: Half of Thailand infected in 100 days without vaccines
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
- Protests3 days ago
Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
- Bangkok3 days ago
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 21,882 new infections, 209 deaths, new briefs
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Medics want ban on vaccine exports, legal experts warn against it
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Canada mandates domestic travellers must be vaccinated