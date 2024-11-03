M16 rifle linked to over 25 deaths in southern Thailand

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A deadly weapon, an M16 rifle, used in the fatal shooting of former police officer Phu-at Rasaming, has been linked to over 25 deaths in a series of violent incidents in southern Thailand. The Supreme Court sentenced Amir Dotae to 35 years and 13 months in prison for related terrorism charges.

The tragic event unfolded when Phu-at Rasaming, the imam of Baan Nam Yen and a former police officer, was fatally shot in front of his residence in Moo 2, Lam Mai subdistrict, Mueang district, Yala province, on October 29. Investigations revealed that the M16 rifle and 15 spent .223 (5.56 mm) cartridges found at the scene had previously been used in numerous violent incidents, causing over 25 fatalities and many injuries since 2007.

These incidents occurred in areas bordering the Khok Po subdistrict in Pattani province and Lam Mai subdistrict in Yaha district, Yala province.

The history of violence linked to this weapon began on January 5, 2007, with shootings at two police residences in Moo 3, Yaha subdistrict, Yaha district, Yala province. On April 16, 2007, Wahema Haji Samaae, a district chief’s driver, was shot dead at his residence in Baan Batan, Lidol subdistrict, Mueang district, Yala province.

January 20, 2008, saw the deaths of Ahama Jechu, a village assistant leader, and Jae Leuma Tokeng, both shot on a village road in Bado, Moo 3, Yupo subdistrict, Mueang district, Yala province. Further incidents include the August 2, 2008, shooting of Maniya Samali at her residence in Moo 7, Lam Phaya subdistrict, Mueang district, Yala province.

The violence continued with a shooting at the Ba Ngoe Chi Ngae checkpoint in Moo 2, Ba Ngoe Chi Ngae subdistrict, Yaha district, Yala province on May 25, 2009. On September 13, 2009, five volunteer rangers were killed after attending prayers at a mosque on a road in front of the public health centre in Moo 3, Tache subdistrict, Mueang district, Yala province.

M16 rifle

Subsequent incidents included the May 21, 2010, shooting of Niko Kuno on the Baan Niang-Yaha road in Moo 4, Po Seng subdistrict, Mueang district, Yala province, and the December 18, 2010, shooting of two soldiers from a security patrol in Satheng subdistrict, Mueang District, Yala province.

On February 5, 2012, Suphat Inthanok and Ronachit Plaikaew, volunteers from Mueang Yala district, were shot dead on Buea Seng Road, at the mouth of Soi Buea Seng 7, Moo 1, Satheng subdistrict, Mueang district, Yala province. Violence persisted with the April 16, 2019, shooting of Kariya Pochi in Moo 3, Tahse subdistrict, Mueang district, Yala province, and the July 7, 2019, attack on the Ton Chot checkpoint in Moo 5, Lam Phaya subdistrict, Yala province, resulting in two volunteer deaths and injuries to one volunteer and one civilian.

The series of attacks continued with the September 16, 2019, shooting of a community protection officer in Moo 5, Napradu subdistrict, Kok Pho district, Pattani province, resulting in one death and two injuries. On September 23, 2019, Machainung Samaae was shot dead and Achman Jae Loh was injured at a residence in Moo 7, Pak Lo subdistrict, Kok Pho district, Pattani province.

On November 5, 2019, another attack at the Chor Ror Bor checkpoint in Moo 4, Lam Phaya subdistrict, Mueang district, Yala province resulted in multiple casualties.

On September 12, 2022, Dulsao Sari and Lipee Sari were killed on a road in Moo 4, Tha Sap subdistrict, Mueang district, Yala province.

The violence continued with the May 16, 2023, shooting of police officers Suthan Kaewkiri and Sutthiphong Sangthong while travelling in a patrol truck in front of a factory in Moo 6, Lam Mai subdistrict, Mueang district, Yala province.

The most recent incident, on October 1, 2023, involved a shooting at the Yala 9111 Police Task Force base in Moo 3, Yupo subdistrict, Mueang district, Yala province.

On October 30, 2023, there was another shooting at a checkpoint in Satheng subdistrict, Mueang district, Yala province. The latest fatality occurred yesterday with the shooting of Phu-at Rasaming in front of his home, reported KhaoSod.

Police reported that a suspect was apprehended following an ambush on three border patrol police officers in Samakkhi subdistrict, Rue Sor district, Narathiwat province.

Following the suspect’s arrest, the legal process culminated in the Supreme Court’s recent decision to sentence Amir Dotae to 35 years and 13 months in prison for charges of terrorism, illegal assembly, possession of weapons and explosives, and attempted murder of law enforcement officers.