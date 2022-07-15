Phuket mayor asks public to stop throwing rubbish in canals

Phuket’s city mayor has asked residents in three target areas of the island province’s main city district to stop throwing rubbish in canals. The mayor, Saroj Angkanapilas, said that city officials have been working to solve flooding problems in the areas. He said…

“We ask all residents to use the bins that the municipality has available to reduce the amount of waste found in the canals.”

Saroj said that Phuket’s governor has regularly visited the areas to address the flooding problem. He also thanked the provincial office of the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning. Saroj noted that the officials’ efforts have been “very successful.” He said that in the past week, there have been no flooding problems in the areas, despite heavy rain.

He added that officials are monitoring other areas for flooding as well, and continue to remove rubbish from canals.

Canals across Thailand have long been sites of pollution. Many officials have tried desperately to solve this problem, and some volunteer groups have even pitched in to help. In February, two organisations joined forces to clear garbage and weeds from one Phuket city canal, the Bang Yai Canal. The organisations were the Royal Thai Volunteers, and the Rak Bang Yai Club. They hoped to clear the bad smells coming from the canal.

SOURCE: The Phuket News