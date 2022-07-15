Thai Cabinet to introduce rape and sexual harassment prevention plan

Following the recent spate of sex scandals involving Thai politicians, the Cabinet announced it intends to introduce measures to cut out sexual harassment in the workplace.

The former deputy leader of the Democratic Party, Prinn Panitchpakdi, was accused of rape and sexual abuse by more than 10 victims in April, with the case still ongoing. More recently, this week Move Forward city councilor Arnuparb Tarntong was accused of assaulting four teenage girls.

Deputy PM Spokesperson, Ratchada Thanapisek, today informed the press that the government is aware of sexual abuse and harassment at work. She said the issue is an urgent social problem and added it needed cooperation from many departments to solve and prevent it.

Ratchada said the Policy and Strategy Committee for the Development of Women had drafted a rape and sexual harassment prevention plan, and they plan to submit it for Cabinet approval.

Ratcha reported the plan includes three measures. First, adjusting the knowledge and attitude of the general public, e.g., urging residents not to ignore sexual abuse cases and making every public place a safe haven for everyone.

Second, creating fairness by protecting the rights and welfare of the victims and focusing on adjusting offenders’ behavior to prevent them from committing another crime. Third, adjusting punishment against offenders, improving laws and judicial processes to support the victims, and putting a tough penalty on government officials who commit a sexual assault.

Ratchada revealed the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security introduced 12 measures to prevent and solve sexual abuse in the workplace last year.

The measures suggest that organisations should denounce sexual abuse in written forms, introduce guidelines in human resource development courses, set a plan to prevent and solve sexual abuse in the workplace, and protect the victims and witnesses of the incidents.

SOURCE: MGR Online