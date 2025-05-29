Motorcyclist causes chaos in Pathum Thani, damages vehicles

Viral video fuels public outrage demanding crackdown on reckless behavior

Bright Choomanee 5 minutes ago Last Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
Motorcyclist causes chaos in Pathum Thani, damages vehicles
A recent incident involving a motorcyclist causing disruption and damaging vehicles has drawn attention after a social media post went viral.

The incident, under the Khlong 13 bridge on the Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok route in Bueng Nam Rak subdistrict, Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani province, has affected several vehicles. Residents are urging the police to take action.

Yesterday, May 28, Pancheewan, a 24 year old victim, shared her experience. Her car’s left side mirror was broken by a motorcyclist who intentionally collided with her vehicle. Her boyfriend has since taken the car for repairs.

The incident occurred around 6am when Pancheewan was heading to Thanyaburi Hospital for a dental appointment. Near the Khlong 13 bridge, she noticed a car stopped in the innermost lane with hazard lights on. Meanwhile, a red six-wheel truck was similarly parked in the lane next to the footpath.

As she overtook in the middle lane, she observed the motorcyclist obstructing a bronze sedan, preventing it from moving, forcing it to stop on the road. Pancheewan continued driving under the Khlong 13 bridge.

Suddenly, the motorcyclist followed her and collided with the left front mirror of her car. A high-sided pickup truck was also involved as the motorcyclist manoeuvred through traffic, hitting Pancheewan’s car three times with his left hand.

Locals informed her that this motorcyclist regularly harasses road users in the area. Pancheewan expressed her frustration, emphasising the need for police intervention to prevent such people from endangering others.

She speculated whether the motorcyclist was under the influence of drugs based on his driving behaviour and appearance, reported KhaoSod.

Pancheewan’s angry reaction in the video stemmed from the ongoing disturbances caused by this person in the Khlong 13 area. Residents are calling for police action to address the situation and ensure road safety.

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

