Phuket dwellers honour 10th Lunar Month

Temples across Phuket have honoured Thailand’s tenth lunar month with food offerings, and traditional puppets.

Festivals are held for the tenth lunar month between September and October. During the festival, people offer food to their family members who have died. It is believed that during this time, the spirits of deceased people can come to meet with their relatives.

Puppets called ‘Praet’ symbolise the deaths of people who committed sins during their lives. The puppets are displayed to warn people to have good values during their lives.

On Monday, Phuket also kicked off its annual Vegetarian Festival. Locals and representatives from Chinese shrines in the Yaowarat area attended the opening ceremony. The statue of Guanyin was brought out for the street procession.

Locals joined the parade in white dresses with yellow vegetarian flags in their hands. Some 1,790 plates of vegan stir-fry noodles were given away to people.

Tourists also often flock to the festival to enjoy the activities. Spirit mediums are at every shine throughout the festival each day to channel the gods and spirits and offer blessings. Both neighbourhood residents and people passing by are invited to receive blessings.

The Vegetarian Festival will run until October 4.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express

