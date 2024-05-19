Phuket cracks down on illegal jet-ski operations in Yamu Bay

Picture courtesy of Phuket Marine Office

Phuket police cracked down on illegal jet-ski operations in Yamu Bay and the neighbouring areas of Ao Por, Koh Rang, Koh Rang Noi, and Naka Island, all situated off the east coast of the island.

Natchapong Pranit, Director of the Marine Department Region 5 office (Phuket Marine Office), revealed that the operation was initiated following numerous complaints from locals. They expressed concerns about the safety risks posed to tourists by the illegal jet ski activities.

The joint operation, which took place yesterday, involved multiple agencies, including the Phuket Marine Office, Phuket Port Security Control Centre, Phuket Marine Police, and Royal Thai Navy (RTN) personnel from the RTN Third Area Command at Cape Panwa. The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) also participated in the enforcement efforts.

A total of 26 unregistered jet skis were discovered during the operation. The owners of these jet skis were identified and fined under Section 60 of the Navigation in Thai Waters Act, which carries a penalty of up to 10,000 baht (US$ 275). The exact fines imposed were not disclosed, but police confirmed that the use of these jet skis has been prohibited until further legal actions are completed, reported The Phuket News.

Additionally, the task force investigated reports of jet cars being used in the Yamu Bay area. These jet-powered boats, designed to resemble supercars, can travel at high speeds and have raised further safety concerns. However, Natchapong reported that the use of such jet cars was not confirmed during the operation yesterday.

“Local boatyards and importers of jet cars have been informed that operating these vehicles on public waterways is strictly prohibited without proper permission.”

In related news, two Russian tourists were fined 20,000 baht for jet skiing in Krabi province, in southern Thailand, where the water sport is prohibited according to the province’s environmental protection measures.